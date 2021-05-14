THUMBS UP to all the graduates in our community preparing to take the next step in their lives.
Several area schools will be out for the year soon and some held graduation ceremonies over the past two weeks, while ceremonies for others are still in the works — and we hope everyone enjoys the celebratory milestone for the graduate in their life.
Students throughout our community will celebrate the culmination of hard work in the classroom — including some studies at home — during the ceremonies and they should enjoy every second of it.
Last year brought a variety of challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic taking away several of the traditional events and memories from the 2020 graduates across the area and the nation.
This year's class is fortunate to not have as huge of a disruption throughout the academic year as most districts took precautions against community spread, students and parents were somewhat adjusted to virtual and distance learning, sports resumed, and more.
So we hope this year's graduates celebrate for themselves as they deserve the recognition for completing high school, junior high, and college. But we hope they also remember the class from last year that had so much taken away.
Education provides the foundation as students start to build toward their futures. Our education system molds our local children into leaders of tomorrow. Those children grow up to become teachers, doctors, business owners, and more to give our community a brighter future.
Several young people in our area are already making their mark in other ways through community service and helping others. We hope all graduates remember to grow into civil service and helping their community, whether they end up settling back here or move on to other things.
We hope family and friends take the time to celebrate their graduate with hugs, food, and fun in the coming weeks because those achievements deserve recognition.
Graduates, take a moment to thank your family, friends and everyone who supports you in pursuing your dreams. They will be there for you during challenging times and they'll cheer you on in your successes.
We congratulate all graduates on their achievements and look forward to the greatness ahead of you.
