If you have a few minutes to argue with people on social media, use that time instead to actually help our community by completing the census.
As of Monday, the national response rate was 62% and Oklahoma’s response rate was 56.4%.
McAlester sat at a 53.4% response rate — while Pittsburg County registered a paltry 34.6%.
We all can help our community get a fair share of more than $675 billion in federal funds spent each year on vital programs.
Don’t like the road conditions? Fill out the census.
Want more funding toward schools? Fill out the census.
Think our area needs more businesses to add jobs? Fill out the census.
Census data is used to determine how federal funds are distributed, used by businesses deciding where to expand or build, used by local governments for public safety and emergency preparedness, and more.
Emily Kelley, the U.S. Census Partnership coordinator for Oklahoma and Kansas, told the News-Capital it’s easy to complete the census.
It can be completed by mail, online or by phone.
When filling it out online, go to my2020census.gov and click on the “Start Questionnaire.”
Responses can also be completed by returning the questionnaire mailed to your address by the Census Bureau.
Responses can also be completed by calling 1-844-330-2020 for English, or by calling 1-888-468-2020 for Spanish.
So we urge everyone to take a few minutes to complete the census and help our community.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
