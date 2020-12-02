Quick and passionate community response to the McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club angel tree project is heartwarming.
Olivia Pizano teared up as she and her family picked Christmas decorations representing children in need in our community for the upcoming holiday season.
The McAlester family was one of many individuals who came in Monday to pick up decorations and commit to bringing Christmas gifts for local children in need.
"There are people who need help — especially this year," Pizano told us.
We agree and have heard from others who believe more people will be in need this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club partnered on the project to help local children have a merrier Christmas with clothes, toys and more provided anonymously by others.
Both organizations partnered on the project to work with local schools and childcare organizations in providing children and families in need of some extra help this year.
Decorations on a tree at the News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester represent those local children — totaling 137 when we made them available to pick up on Monday.
And all the angels were accounted for by Tuesday morning.
The community's quick response to this project is heartwarming as we all pull together to help our neighbors who might be struggling during this tough year.
We believe this shows our community's passion for helping their neighbors — especially during the holiday season when nobody should struggle.
After the overwhelmingly positive response, we reached out to a few more school counselors and childcare organizations for additional angels to put on the tree.
Gifts must be returned to the News-Capital offices during office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays by Dec. 9.
Volunteers will deliver the items to the schools and childcare organizations over the following week.
For more information, anyone can contact the newspaper through Facebook messaging, email editor@mcalesternews.com, or call the office at 918-423-1700.
We appreciate everyone pitching in to help people in our community during the holidays — and we hope everyone continues that giving spirit.
There are several opportunities to give back — give to a local Christmas toy drive, volunteer at a homeless shelter, join a nonprofit organization.
Let's all continue that community spirit because we're better together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.