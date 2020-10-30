THUMBS UP to anyone who helped a McAlester couple whose house burned and went through an emergency cesarean section recently in the span of 24 hours.
Jesseka and Aaron Whitman lost everything in an Oct. 17 house fire and the stress led to the 37-week pregnant mother of two needing an emergency C-section.
The McAlester couple spoke with us about the chaotic week — and thanked family and community members for their support in a trying time.
"Our community has absolutely been great — it's just so overwhelming," Jesseka told us.
Jesseka told us people walked up to her in public to offer her donations, a local church is donating clothes, and more people are helping in other ways.
We believe there is a lot of good in our community and we should all lend a hand in emergency situations like the one that befell the Whitmans.
A friend setup a GoFundMe page that people had donated nearly $8,000 as of Thursday to support the family.
Anyone who wants to donate to the GoFundMe dedicated to the Whitmans can find it online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/whitman-house-fire-pregnant-mom-amp-family.
•••
THUMBS UP to organizers of the J. Michael Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway for finding a way to keep the event going this year.
Despite COVID-19 precautions complicating public gatherings, McAlester teen Reed Marcum, his mother, Angie Miller, and his stepfather, McAlester attorney J. Michael Miller, are working to make the annual holiday toy giveaway that draws hundreds happen — and safely.
“It was along the lines of ‘yeah, no matter what, it’s going to happen,’” Reed told us. “I don’t think much was going to stop us from making this happen.”
“We would figure out a way,” J. Michael Miller told us.
An annual toy giveaway in McAlester will look different this year, but organizers want it to be the biggest event they've done.
Approximately 800 toys were given away in the first annual J. Michael Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway in 2016 and 5,000 were given a year ago.
Reed said they want to double that and giveaway close to 10,000 at this year's event — which is a drive-through event set for 10 a.m. Dec. 12 this year at Ragan Auto at 306 E. Wyandotte Ave. in McAlester.
Hundreds have lined up each year to participate in the Christmas spirit — with appearances from children's favorite characters along the line to get a toy and see Santa.
We applaud the organizers for implementing precautions to prevent community spread during this unifying and fun event.
•••
THUMBS UP to Elouise DeGiacomo for bringing some smiles to residents at Belfair of McAlester.
The 81-year-old artist's paintings of a swan, a lion, and more don the hallways of the McAlester assisted living community and bring smiles on the faces of fellow residents.
“It’s so much fun,” she told us. “I just love it.”
Elouise is also the artist behind the God’s Little Angel statue in McAlester and the bust of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Eastern Oklahoma State College.
We appreciate her putting her talents to meaningful projects in our community — and for brightening the halls at the assisted living community.
