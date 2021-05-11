Sallie M. Stark, 65, of Wilburton, OK passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the Hillcrest Medical Center. Services will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Waldrop Funeral Home Chapel in Wilburton, with the burial to follow in the Damon Valley Cemetery in Wilbu…