We keep working to provide more local news — and we have a new way to get more sports news to you.
Sports Editor Derek Hatridge has written columns since he started this year with the label "If The Hat Fits" — so when he started a podcast, we fittingly called it "If The Hat Pods."
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker — and anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free.
In the first episode, he interviewed members of the 2010 McAlester girls basketball championship team reminiscing about the title season.
Hatridge spoke with former McAlester players Whitney Anderson, Lesley Huff, Kirsty Cook, and Alli Nichols (nee Eales) during a Zoom conference call.
They talked about beating the top three ranked teams in the state tournament, laughed about other memories, and talked about what they're doing now.
We again thank the former players for sharing their memories of the hard work and fun times from that year.
We hope you enjoy our oral histories about the 2010 McAelster girls basketball title season — whether it's the stories available in print and online, the video interview on our website, or the entire audio on If The Hat Pods.
Hatridge is now working on podcasts interviewing local football coaches as we approach the start of the season.
Savanna football coach Taylor Barr shared his expectations for the season in the July 17 podcast, and last week's pod included an interview with Canadian football coach Wes Jackson as the team enters 11-man football.
We will continue the football preview series of podcasts each Friday morning — with Quinton scheduled for this week, Hartshorne on Aug. 7, Wilburton on Aug. 14, and McAlester on Aug. 21.
After the final season preview, Hatridge will have a weekly podcast looking at everything happening in local sports.
