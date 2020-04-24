Local children found a way to shine a little light through the clouds.
Despite the constant drudge of news regarding changes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, children recently completed chalk art projects to bring a little fun and brightness for us all.
Tonya Jewett Chronister shared pictures of 11-year-old Kyleigh Chronister with her cartoon chalk art. Kyleigh started the drawing with rain in the forecast before her dad covered it up with his truck to protect it and she was able to finish the project.
Laura Beshear shared photos of her daughter Gabrielle Beshear's chalk art — artistic renditions of a Queen album cover, cartoon characters, and Dug the golden retriever from the movie "Up."
Landry Woody, 4, Brentlee Woody 2, and Addison Yates, 10, had fun with chalk art inspired by a crocodile scene from "Peter Pan."
Several more sent their photos and we hope everyone continues sharing these photos as they help bring some light during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Children probably aren't as focused on the news reports about coronavirus death rates, but they can sense the stress levels of adults.
The also have seen drastic changes to their own routines — limited contact with friends, no playing on public playgrounds, no visiting grandparents, school is being held online, and so on and so forth.
We should all continue to do our part to prevent community spread of the virus by social distancing, limiting contact with others, washing our hands often and wearing masks in public.
But also take some time for mental health benefits by safely enjoying the outdoors — do some chalk art, go for a walk, or finish that home project you started.
We all need some sunshine right now. Stay safe and we will make it through this together.
