Let's thank the military veterans who served to protect us and honor the fallen as Veterans Day approaches.
Our community is proud of its military history and should take time on Wednesday to honor Veterans Day, which has an interesting past.
The Great War, later known as World War I, had 4,734,991 Americans service members — with 53,402 battle deaths.
World War I ended June 28, 1919, when the Treaty of Versailles was signed in the Palace of Versailles in France — but fighting stopped seven months earlier with an armistice between the Allied nations and Germany on Nov. 11, 1918.
President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11, 1919, as the first Armistice Day, saying:
"To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…"
Armistice Day was originally observed with parades and a brief suspension of business starting at 11 a.m.
U.S. Congress officially recognized the end of World War I on June 4, 1926, with a concurrent resolution calling for displays of the American flag and "friendly relations" among everyone to celebrate Nov. 11.
Armistice Day became a legal holiday with 52 Stat. 351; 5 U. S. Code, Sec. 87a approved May 13, 1938, to honor veterans of World War I.
But World War II required the greatest militarization mobilization in the nation's history and American forces fought in Korea — leading veteran organizations to urge the 83rd Congress to amend the act to honor all veterans.
American military service members totaled 16,112,566 for World War II — with 291,557 battle deaths — while 5,720,000 served during the Korean conflict and 33,739 died.
The holiday became Veterans Day on June 1, 1954, to honor American war veterans with then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower issuing the first "Veterans Day Proclamation" later that year.
Thousands have died serving our country so let's take time Wednesday to thank veterans for their service and honor the fallen.
