How are you celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday?
Some will cook Mom a meal or take their mother to a movie. Others will bring Mom flowers or have a family gathering to celebrate their mothers.
We might overcook the main dish or spill a drink in the theater. We might get a wilted flower or the family might get a little loud at the get-together. And Mom might sincerely say "it's the thought that counts" before giving us a smile and a big hug.
Moms do a lot for us — even though we might not realize it until later in life — and it's a lifelong commitment that can be tireless and thankless.
We should take time this weekend to thank our moms for everything they've done for us.
They were our first teacher, our first caretaker, our first cheerleader, our first friend.
They will be all of those things until the end.
That's why we should honor our moms on the day that started more than a century ago.
Anna Jarvis held a private Mother's Day celebration in 1907 to honor her mother, Ann Jarvis, in Grafton, West Virginia. A year later, she helped arrange a church service dedicated to mothers.
West Virginia became the first state to adopt Mother's Day in 1910. President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill in 1914 designating the second Sunday in May as “Mother’s Day."
Being a mother is a lifelong commitment with hours outside of the standard 9-to-5 and doesn't come with vacation time or a 401(k).
A mother's role also changed a lot through history — but no matter how you became a mom, we thank you for being our Mom.
We wish you all a Happy Mother’s Day.
