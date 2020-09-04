Take a minute during your Labor Day plans to celebrate workers.
Labor Day falls on the first Monday in September and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers, according to the US Department of Labor.
Central Labor Union planned the first Labor Day holiday that was celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City. Municipal ordinances in 1885 and 1886 were the first governmental recognition of Labor Day and started a movement to secure state legislation.
New York was the first to introduce a bill related to Labor Day, but the first state to pass law was Oregon on Feb. 21, 1887. That same year, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York all created the Labor Day holiday by legislative enactment.
Congress passed an act on June 28, 1894 to make the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday.
"It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country," the US Department of Labor states of the holiday.
Labor Day comes this year during a pandemic that has impacted every aspect of life.
Oklahoma's unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14% in April before falling to 7.1% in July. Schools shut down in the spring and are adjusting for this academic year. Public access to some buildings and businesses was reduced to limit community spread.
We've all lost something.
We all want to get back to normal.
So on the federal holiday that celebrates "the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country," let's thank and help those workers who face the virus on the frontlines everyday.
Nurses, medical professionals, police, firefighters, emergency management and response personnel, and so many more continue working to keep us safe while being at risk of becoming infected.
Thanks to those working to help us get back to normal — and here's to hoping everyone does their part to help.
