Let freedom ring — but let's all be safe during July Fourth festivities.
We urge caution every year as people shoot fireworks, grill food, go to the lake and more for July Fourth celebrations.
But this year, we all must also consider the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Like we've consistently said since the start of the pandemic, we're not spreading fear. We're sharing information so everyone can make informed decisions and we can all minimize the impact of the virus.
It's real. It's still around. So we must continue taking precautions.
We applaud Gov. Kevin Stitt for recently asking Oklahomans to wear a mask among other ways to continue to prevent community spread of the virus.
Here are some more ways to stay vigilant against COVID-19 spread:
• stay 6 feet away from others — especially those considered high risk and older than 65
• wear cloth face coverings in public
• avoid large gatherings
• clean frequently touched surfaces often
• stay home if you're sick
We're not saying everyone should be forced to wear a mask — although the backlash against wearing masks is ridiculous because it's a simple, minor inconvenience that could help reduce community spread better than not wearing one.
But we're urging everyone to take every precaution as we celebrate July Fourth.
Also remember to be safe using fireworks, grilling and in the water.
Don't give children fireworks. Never throw or point fireworks toward anything or anyone. Keep suppression materials near in case of an accidental fire.
When grilling: keep everyone and everything away from the grill; don't add starter fluid after coals have been ignited; move the grill away from anything flammable; use long-handled tools when cooking.
Don't drink and boat. Use a life jacket. Make sure someone is around to help others in case of a water emergency.
Everyone should have fun celebrating the Fourth, but please be safe.
