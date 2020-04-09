Candidates filed paperwork as Pittsburg County Election Board Office employees wore masks and gloves Wednesday to open the three-day filing period for county offices up for election.
Filings will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday with the county election board workers taking extra precautions to prevent community spread of COVID-19. Candidates for state and federal offices file with the secretary of the State Election Board in Oklahoma City, this week either by mailing in their filing papers or using a drive-through filing procedure in a parking lot.
Pittsburg County offices up for election this year are District 2 county commissioner, court clerk, county clerk and sheriff. Our area is also represented by offices up for election at the state level with state representatives in District 17 and 18, and the District 7 state senate seat.
We applaud all candidates — hopefuls and incumbents — filing for elected offices during the uncertainty that is the coronavirus pandemic.
Each candidate will be offered one announcement of intent with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays.
Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
Newspaper staff will also continue election coverage after candidates file to run for office. We will publish one story per candidate to appear on a front page — not including a Saturday. We will also have a series of Q&As for our readers to learn more about each candidate’s position on issues. At our election forums, all candidates get two minutes for an opening statement, two minutes for a closing statement, and one minute apiece to answer questions from a panel of McAlester News-Capital employees. Each candidate is asked questions regarding issues in the city and gets one minute to answer, in fairness to each other and respect for everyone’s time.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.