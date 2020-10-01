The McAlester News-Capital will host a final candidate forum with Republican Warren Hamilton and Democrat Jerry Donathan in the race for the Oklahoma State District 7 Senate seat ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
The forum is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the McAlester News-Capital office and will be closed to public attendance, but will be streamed live on our Facebook page. We will also have a story from the event online that night and on the following day's front page of the print edition.
We remind everyone that this is not a debate — this is a forum for each candidate to voice their opinion on an issue and move on.
Tuesday's Presidential Debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden turned into a screaming match between the two and moderator Chris Wallace — showing how useless the format is for the people voting in the election.
Regardless of which presidential candidate you favor, the debate made a mockery of the entire process and offered little hope for undecided voters to gain much from the mostly incoherent shouts.
We will not tolerate such a debacle in our forum.
Our community shares some of the issues as the rest of the nation, in addition to more localized problems.
We care about our community and want our neighbors to hear how Hamilton and Donathan plan to address issues — instead of trying to out-yell and talk over the other like we saw Tuesday night.
So we remind everyone that our event is a forum — not a debate — so candidates won't talk over one another and we can actually hear what they have to say.
Then voters can decide who they want to represent them.
Both Hamilton and Donathan confirmed they will attend our forum on Oct. 15.
Both have been made aware of the rules for the forum.
Each candidate gets two minutes for an opening statement, one minute to answer each of the questions, and two minutes for a closing statement.
Candidates can’t respond to answers from others, and will have to save those responses for the closing statements.
If there is a direct attack toward someone else, the candidate will be warned on the live stream. After the second attack, we will end the video.
We will also provide regular election coverage with Q&As from the candidates and stories leading up to election day.
Our community will pick a new representative in the state capitol and we deserve to know where the candidates stand on issues important to each of us.
