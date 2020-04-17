THUMBS UP to three messages placed throughout the city of McAlester to remind us that we will make it through this together.
City workers placed signs reading "BE HOPEFUL" at the roundabout by the post office, "THANK U HEROES" at the McAlester Regional Health Center, and "BE KIND" at the intersection of East Wade Watts Avenue and South George Nigh Expressway.
We applaud these three messages to all of us in the community and to those who serve and protect it.
Thank you to our first responders who risk their lives every day on the front lines as the positive cases continue to rise.
Nurses and doctors, police and fire departments, county emergency management, all of the emergency responders continue helping us despite the heightened risks posed by the COVID-19 outbreak. We applaud everyone helping to serve and protect our community and hope they all remain safe through the pandemic.
We should all take steps to ensure that we are helping those first responders stay safe — wear a cloth face covering in public, wear gloves, often wash your hands or use hand sanitzer, and follow more Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
We should all remain vigilant in social distancing practices to ensure limited contact to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.
But also be hopeful and kind.
Don't get caught up in the negativity on social media — leave a happy note.
Don't get down because we must stay away from each other to prevent community spread — reach out to friends and family through technology or write a letter.
We thank the city for the three reminders.
•••
THUMBS UP to educators and students for continuing to adjust to distance learning during the pandemic.
Oklahoma’s state school board in March ordered school buildings closed for the remainder of the spring semester and districts to implement distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Districts have delivered packets to students and moved instruction online as students adjust near the end of the semester to stay on track.
McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes said during a special school board meeting held via Zoom video conference that teachers and students have adjusted well.
“This is not what the teachers went to school for, this is not what they learned,” Hughes said. “We’ve kind of forced on them a different way of presenting a lesson, a different way of doing things and it’s amazing to watch some of the videos, to watch some of the things that they’re doing and how they care.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced difficult changes on everyone and we applaud teachers and students for meeting those challenges.
Education is a vital part of the foundation for students to start building their lives for the future. We urge students and parents to keep working through the adversity toward a brighter future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.