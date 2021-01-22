THUMBS UP to everyone involved in opening the OKLA Theatre gift shop — another step closer to one day seeing the historic theater fully reopened.
Popcorn, trinkets, and tours are available through the gift shop that recently opened as the historic OKLA Theatre is still far from full restoration.
The OKLA opened on July 10, 1931 at the site of the Palace Theater, which burned in 1930. The OKLA closed in 1989 and is now owned by the city of McAlester, which hopes to restore it.
McAlester Tourism Coordinator Eddie Gray told us the plan is to host events at the OKLA this year, while taking precautions against COVID-19, as renovations continue.
This is exciting as another piece of downtown McAlester is being brought back to life. We believe the new OKLA Theatre will serve as a reminder of our past and provide entertainment on Choctaw Avenue.
The gift shop is open Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., or by appointment by calling 928 423-9300, ext. OKLA — which is 6552.
If you haven't already, check it out for yourself.
•••
THUMBS UP to county employees who stay accident-free over the past year.
Pittbsurg County commissioners recently approved bonuses for 168 county employees who avoided accidents that could cost the county money during 2020.
Each of those safe employees will receive a $250 bonus, totaling $42,000.
Working for the county can be an dangerous job while patching roads, directing traffic, and more.
We applaud these employees for keeping safety a priority and for making sure public money doesn't go toward anything accident-related.
•••
THUMBS UP to all schools prioritizing the health of students and employees despite a misguided policy change from the governor.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recently announced a waiver of mandatory quarantine for anyone at a public school that mandates masks exposed to the coronavirus to promote in-person attendance.
We agree with the governor that students need normalcy and education has declined in the virtual and distance models — in a state that constantly ranks in the bottom five for education.
But the change disregards the fact that the virus can spread among asymptomatic patients.
The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state the coronavirus spreads easily among people in close contact through respiratory droplets — including from people who have become infected without showing symptoms.
Superintendent Randy Hughes said he wants students back in class, but MPS will continue quarantining students and staff exposed to COVID-19.
"We're going to take every precaution we can to keep our students and our staff safe," Hughes said.
We applaud all schools continuing to quarantine students and employees exposed to COVID-19 to minimize community spread among our neighbors, friends and family.
We again everyone to take precautions like washing your hands, staying at least six feet away from each other, cleaning highly-touched surfaces and more.
We're all in this together.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
