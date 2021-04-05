Tuesday brings another opportunity for some voters in our area to let their voice be heard on Election Day.
Early voting wrapped up last week and April 6 is Election Day in several municipal and school elections across our community.
Local elections might not always bring the same excitement or interest as a presidential election — but local elections have a more immediate impact on our daily lives.
Election Day includes school board races in the McAlester and Haywood Public School Districts, an $875,000 school bond issue for Canadian Public Schools, and several municipal elections.
Voters will decide a city council seat and city treasurer in Hartshorne, in addition to a Krebs City Council seat, and races for town trustee and the town clerk-treasurer position in Quinton.
That's a lot of local elections that will have an immediate and constant impact in several communities in our area.
City councilors appoint members to various boards, enact ordinances to enforce in the criminal jurisdiction, develop codes and regulations for businesses, and more.
School board members also make decisions that impact all of our students, while school bond elections also ask for support on various items and issues in the district.
That's why it's important to vote in municipal elections. That's why we must vote in local elections with the same turnout as presidential elections.
Voters will need proof of identity in the form of either a valid photo ID issued by the state, tribal or federal government; a voter identification card the county election board issues free to each voter; or by signing an affidavit and voting by provisional ballot.
The Pittsburg County Election Board has not set special provisions for in-person voting — but the city of McAlester's mask ordinance is still in place to require masks or protective facial covers be worn in public places to limit spread of COVID-19.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday — with election board officials telling us the shortest wait times come typically in mid-morning and mid-afternoon for anyone looking to vote quickly.
Anyone can find their assigned polling place on their voter ID card or by going on online to www.oklahoma.gov/elections. The site offers a sample ballot, methods to verify registration information, and more for easy access.
Let's all get out there and vote Tuesday.
