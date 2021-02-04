THUMBS UP to signs of progress in our community.
Six building permits were approved for the Shops at McAlester and dirt continues to be moved at the site of the planned shopping and retail center along the east side of U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway in McAlester, and the Fourteenth Street intersection.
"We're still excited about it coming in," McAlester Community Development Director Jayme Clifton told us.
Same here.
This project will boost our local economy, add shopping and dining options, and add life to our community.
The building permits allow construction of shell buildings for T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Burkes Outlet, Rack Room Shoes and two more permits for what are designed to be multi-tenant buildings.
Hobby Lobby previously got approval for a building permit on a $2.9 million building planned to fit 55,064 square feet.
Construction at the site is set to be complete by February 2022.
After a year of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's nice to see a project marching forward.
•••
THUMBS UP to those who filed for election — or reelection — in upcoming April 6 municipal elections.
Candidates had until Wednesday to file for certain seats in several city council seats in Hartshorne, Krebs, Quinton, Alderson, Haileyville, Kiowa, and Savanna. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to withdraw or file an objection to an opponent's candidacy.
We applaud anyone interested in serving the community as an elected official.
It can a thankless job, but it's important for us all to take interest in our local government, whether we file as a candidate or go to the polls on election day.
Our government is exactly that — ours. We must use that freedom responsibly with transparency.
We thank those willing to serve in government and urge you to listen to fellow community members, be transparent in your actions, and represent all of us to the best of your ability.
We also urge our fellow community members, as always, to be informed and go vote on April 6.
•••
THUMBS UP to McAlester Regional Health Center bringing health care services to downtown McAlester.
MRHC transitioned its primary care, imaging center and other services from the main facility to a building at 10 S. Third St. in a move that cost more than $2 million.
The first floor includes X-ray and a 3D mammography machines, with CT and MRI technology coming soon. The women’s outpatient imagery center is on the first floor, with plans to add the TLC Wig Closet — which McAlester’s Ashley Lerblance started as a way to help breast cancer patients.
Primary medical care takes up the second floor with two dozen patient rooms and room to expand.
The new facility makes primary and other healthcare services more accessible for patients.
