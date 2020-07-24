THUMBS UP to Phillip Scott for an other-worldy experience.
The retired astronomy and science teacher from McAlester High School told us he believes he discovered a new exoplanet 100 light years away from Earth — and from his own observatory near Kiowa.
Scott is a previous McAlester Public Schools Teacher of the Year who built an observatory at McAlester High School.
He said he used a 12.5 inch Newtonian telescope to measure light changes as the planet passed in front of its sun.
The exoplanet is in the Cancer constellation and orbits a star called GJ 3470, so it would be called GJ3470 c, Scott said.
Scott's working with a group of amateur astronomers, Habitable Exoplanet Hunting Project, and the group's founder, Albert Caballero, of Spain, submitted paperwork to Cornell University's arXiv.org for review.
We applaud Scott and the astronomers for their efforts.
It's not every day that a new planet is discovered, nor is it every day paperwork is submitted for review of a potentially new planet.
•••
THUMBS UP to everyone continuing to take precautions against spreading COVID-19.
Most are getting tired of hearing about the virus and social media arguments about best practices — but we must continue making educated choices to stop the spread.
We applaud McAlester Public Schools, Eastern Oklahoma State College, local businesses and more for requiring protective face coverings and social distancing. McAlester's city council was set to discuss and vote on a mask ordinance Thursday night.
Masks and face shields are among the minor inconveniences that we can all undertake to help keep each other a little safer until there's a vaccine.
We understand our view might not be among the majority as results from our online poll this week showed 65% of respondents oppose mandates for protective face coverings.
But this isn't about politics. Nobody is taking away your rights. And yes, masks help.
Whether or not you believe medical experts, we again urge everyone to wear a mask.
