October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Unfortunately, Domestic Violence continues to plague our communities. Oklahoma ranks third in the Nation for men killing women. THIRD. Oklahoma should not be on a top-ten list of this nature. The trauma associated with exposure to Domestic Violence in the home has on children has significant lasting effects that follow them into adulthood.
This year, State Question 805 is on the ballot. It is an initiative petition that seeks to change the Oklahoma Constitution to eliminate the use of enhancements (that is, using an offenders’ prior felony convictions when considering punishment) for “non-violent” crimes. Under SQ805, ALL Domestic Violence crimes are considered “non-violent” – think of that, Domestic Assault and Battery by Strangulation, the act of choking someone to the point of cutting off their ability to breathe is considered “non-violent”. Currently the punishment for Domestic Assault and Battery by Strangulation is 3 years (21 O.S. § 644(J)) and it is considered “non-violent.” That means, under current DOC guidelines, an offender who commits Domestic Assault and Battery by Strangulation could discharge that sentence in just about a year.
SQ805 is not limited to drug and low level property crimes as its proponents suggest; it impacts many serious crimes, crimes that have victims who have been seriously harmed. For example, SQ805 would include in its list of “non-violent” crimes: domestic violence in the presence of a minor child; sexual battery; indecent exposure; home invasion (burglary); on-line child predators; abuse of vulnerable adults who are not in a nursing home; and animal cruelty, to name a few. Are these the types of crimes we want to brand “non-violent”?
To be sure, criminal justice reform is not a bad thing. There is certainly room for improvement. I think both sides can agree that a reduction in recidivism (repeat offenders) would be a good thing. So why not invest in ourselves rather than simply doing away with punishment? Where is all the money SQ781 promised us? Why not invest in the front end and offer more treatment rather than simply removing the consequences for the bad acts? The approach of SQ805 will not bring about the lasting change we need and deserve in Oklahoma; it is akin to declaring everyone a winner because we didn’t keep score. In short, it is untenable.
SQ805 is very misleading in what will and will not be a “non-violent” crime. I have heard many proponents say that Domestic Violence by Strangulation is a violent crime. It is true that it will become a violent crime on November 1, 2020. However, within the text of SQ805 a “’Violent felony’ shall be defined as any felony offense specified in Section 571 of Title 57 of the Oklahoma Statutes as of January 1, 2020.” Domestic Violence by Strangulation was not a violent crime as of January 1, 2020 and if SQ805 passes, it will never be.
Additionally, SQ805 would allow offenders currently serving sentences to have these sentences reduced to what it would have been for a first time offender – undoing the work of juries and judges alike in making sentencing decisions for those offenders. The jury took the time to hear the entire case, consider all the evidence, and recommend a sentence. SQ805 would invalidate all of that in a snap.
SQ805 is not good for victims, and it does nothing to assist offenders not to offend again. In fact, it will enable them to reoffend because it takes away the consequences of prior offenses. It is not good for Oklahoma, I will be voting NO on SQ805.
