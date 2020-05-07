Donathan announces bid for District 7 senate seat

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
Jerry Donathan has announced his candidacy for District 7 Oklahoma state senator.
“I will support common sense legislation that represents the interests of all parties, Republicans, Independents, and Democrats, in District 7 and the state as a whole," Donathan said. "We must unite now during these difficult times in Oklahoma, our nation, and the world.”
His top priorities are education, jobs, and health care. Donathan is anti-abortion with some exceptions. He also supports freedom of religion, Second Amendment rights, and equal rights. “We need to support our farmers, ranchers, and oilfield workers," Donathan said. "We must promote hunting, electricity, timber, and tourism.
“I don’t make promises,” Donathan said, “but I will work hard to accomplish what is best for all concerned."
Donathan was born and raised in Wister. He attended school at Fanshawe and graduated high school from Panama. He attended radio telegraph school in Pueblo, Colorado. After graduation, he was employed by the Rock Island Railroad in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas.
Donathan is a Vietnam War veteran. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served in Morocco, Africa, Puerto Rico, and Imperial Beach, California. After discharge from the Navy, Donathan worked in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, and then for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety as a radio dispatcher for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
He married Barbara Patterson, of McAlester, his bride of 48 years. They have two sons and three granddaughters. Donathan received his Associate Arts degree in elementary education from Carl Albert Jr. College. He worked for Whirlpool Corporation, and also as a journeyman ironworker out of Local Union No. 584.
Donathan and his family moved back to McAlester in 1980 and started their ranching operation west of McAlester. He worked at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant until his retirement in 2010. Donathan was in the Oklahoma National Guard from 1982 until 2006. His National Guard duty included the Murrah Building following the Oklahoma City bombing, Panama Canal, Trinidad, and Operation Desert Storm in Iraq.
Donathan is a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. He is a member of the VFW, DAV, and American Legion. He has served on the Rural Water District No. 7 Board and with the Blue Volunteer Fire Department. He has also served as chairman and precinct officer for the Pittsburg County Democratic Club. Donathan can be reached at (918) 424-4555, donathanforsenate2020@gmail.com, or Facebook at Donathan for Senate 2020.
