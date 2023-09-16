Since Oklahoma’s Legislature only meets from the beginning of February to the end of May, we are currently in our interim period, which takes up the remainder of the year. While I haven’t been at the State Capitol often during this interim period, I have of course continued to work for the people of House District 15.
Recently, I’ve had the privilege of meeting with representatives from numerous cellular phone companies, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and US Cellular, as well as with leaders from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office.
These meetings have centered around a bill I filed during last session to place certain restrictions on cell phones for individuals under the age of 18. Our discussions involved various approaches to protecting minors from viewing inappropriate content, including pornography. These conversations also included information gathered by college students who have been studying these types of issues.
During our most recent meeting on Aug. 2, approximately 10 of us discussed appropriate options to protect our children. This meeting brings professionals together to establish filters on our phone that keeps children from viewing pornographic and other harmful material. This always involves cost and considering a professional way to establish this on phones.
We still have more work to do, but this is clearly a topic that warrants serious conversation. I will keep you updated regarding the issues involving this, as it does affect every parent and child in Oklahoma.
Additionally, I continue to work with the Corps of Engineers to solve the multiple problems we have been attending to across the lake.
Earlier this month, I had the privilege of traveling to Normandy, France, with over 40 members of the Oklahoma House to attend the National Conference of State Legislatures’ Executive Leadership Development Program.
While in Normandy, we studied the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, which ultimately turned the tide of World War II. We visited several historical sites around France, including the American Cemetery in Normandy, which is the final resting place of over 9,300 U.S. soldiers.
The whole experience was absolutely surreal and deeply moving. It brought a greater understanding of what our veterans sacrificed for our freedom, and I was grateful for the opportunity to attend and remain incredibly thankful for the brave soldiers who sacrifice for our nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.