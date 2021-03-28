After our deadline a few weeks ago to pass bills out of their chamber of origin, the House has now received all the bills passed by the Senate.
House committees have begun hearing Senate bills, and our schedule will follow a similar pattern to earlier this session: we’ll spend the next few weeks focused on committees, and then several weeks of long days on the House floor hearing the Senate bills that survived committee.
On Thursday morning, I sat in on a meeting with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to discuss funding for various state agencies that fall under OHCA’s purview, including the Dept. of Human Services (DHS), the Oklahoma State Dept. of Health (OSDH), the Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA), the Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS), the State Dept. of Education (SDE), and the Dept. of Corrections (DOC).
We discussed plans and funding for the new community mental health center in eastern Oklahoma that I have been working with ODMHSAS to establish. I have been hoping to establish this center for quite a while, so I am excited to see the vision start to become a reality!
I also recently attended a meeting with some constituents who are concerned about rock quarries moving in close to their homes. Over 100 people gathered at the Porum Landing Volunteer Fire Dept., including two people from the Oklahoma Dept. of Mines. Together, we had a discussion about how to keep quarries from being so close to housing additions, as well as what legislation could look like for next session to tighten protections for constituents dealing with this issue.
The Legislature’s most important duty is approving the annual state budget for the following fiscal year. We are already in the process of drafting our state budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins in July. This year, we have $7.9 billion to appropriate to state agencies. We will continue funding education at more than 50% of the overall budget, but schools are also expected to receive record amounts of relief funding from the federal government as part of the Coronavirus CARES Act. We also will be funding about $164 million for the cost of Medicaid expansion, which Oklahoma voters approved last June.
The House and Senate are discussing restoring funding borrowed from several off-the-top sources last year during the onset of the pandemic. We also anticipate saving a bit this year as we have the past few years. This has proven prudent as we’ve had to navigate through the pandemic and some severe weather events because we want to prepare for whatever the future may hold.
As we continue developing the state budget and hearing Senate bills, please feel free to share your thoughts about legislation with me at (405) 557-7375 or randy.randleman@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the privilege of representing you at the State Capitol!
Rep. Randy Randleman represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Seqouyah Counties.
