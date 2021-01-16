With the approaching deadline to file bills on Thursday, Jan. 21, I’ve been finalizing language for my legislation and have begun filing some of my new bills.
This year, I’m filing legislation to address a number of issues facing Oklahomans and my District 15 constituents:
• Dyslexia in students – More needs to be done in public schools to address this learning disorder, which makes it difficult for students to succeed in school if their dyslexia is not detected and addressed early on. I will be working on legislation over the next few years to help students with dyslexia.
• Mental health clinics – As a licensed psychologist, I have continually championed mental health during my time in the Legislature. This session, I am running a bill that will pave the way for more community mental health centers in eastern Oklahoma. The closest one to District 15 is in McAlester, and unfortunately, the distance hinders many from using its services. Having more mental health resources closer to home will allow more people to get the help they need and enable families to be involved in treatment for their loved ones.
• Human trafficking – Although many people are aware this issue persists across the world, it is unfortunately still an issue we’re facing in Oklahoma as well. I believe this inhumane act needs to be stopped, and the legislation I am working on will help combat human trafficking in our state.
• Daycare funding – Over the past year, I have worked with different childcare organizations to establish a way for our daycares to keep their doors open in trying times like we’ve seen during this pandemic. The bill I will run this year is a result of those conversations, and it will help keep funding flowing to daycares so they won’t have to shut their doors.
• E-cigarettes and vaping – Due to the health factors involved with e-cigarettes and vaping, it’s important for our state to monitor these like it does other tobacco products, and this bill will address this in state statute.
To view bills that have already been filed, visit the House website at www.okhouse.gov. Under the “Legislation” tab, click on “Advanced Bill Search.” From there, click on “Current Status” and retrieve the legislation for either chamber or for both. As more bills are filed, they will become available to view online.
As session gets underway, I will explain each of my bills in more detail. Finally, I encourage you to be careful what you hear from the news media, because all of the information you hear is not necessarily true, especially considering the season our nation is in right now. Be sure to check sources, and feel free to reach out to me with any questions about what we’re doing in the Oklahoma Legislature. You can reach me at randy.randleman@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7375.
Rep. Randy Randleman represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah Counties.
