I’ve always been fascinated with creativity. Its amazes me how some musical, literary and visual artists can take what amounts to a blank slate and fill it with something new.
Even if every work by such an artist is not a bonafide masterpiece, that’s OK. Following a major work with something that might be considered a minor addition to the artist’s cannon is something many have done. I figure the artist needed a breather to prepare for another major work.
Some of my favorite musicians seem to be driven by that inner drive to keep creating, even though they have nothing left to prove. Or maybe they do. Why should the inner fire that inspired a musicians when he or she began their career be irrevocably doused as their career continues? Might not the same drive that drove the teenaged Paul McCartney to sit down at his father’s piano and write the future Beatles’ classic “When I’m Sixty-Four” still be motivating him today?
McCartney never forgot the song that his 16-year-old self wrote. Once he and the other lads who would become The Beatles began playing the Cavern Club in their early years as a band, they sometimes pulled it out during a temporary electrical outage or when replacing an amplifier tube. A few years later, McCartney pulled the song out again, for inclusion on The Beatles’ groundbreaking album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”
Following The Beatles’ breakup, McCartney emerged as the most prolific solo artist of the Fab Four, first with his solo album “McCartney” — a do-it-yourself album on which McCartney played every instrument through the practice of overdubbing. Bass, guitar, piano,drums, additional keyboards —McCartney played them all . His only assist came from his then-wife, Linda McCartney, who added some vocals.
“McCartney” produced at least one classic Paul McCartney song with “Maybe I’m Amazed” — although it didn’t top the U.S. charts until a few years later when released as a live track recorded during the “Wings Over America” tour. Still, the nucleus of the song had been there on McCartney’s 1970 solo album, which intended or not, showed his fellow Beatles he could do it without them.
Other standout tracks on McCartney’s first solo endeavor ranged from the wistful “Every Night” to the song “Junk” — a sort of inventory of, well, junk.
A decade later, McCartney did another do-it-yourself album recorded at his home studio, called appropriately enough, “McCartney II.” Much different than its predecessor, it even included some forays into electronica. “McCartney II” sent another hit climbing the charts with the bouncy “Coming Up” and the past few years have seen another song, “Temporary Secretary” become a new favorite, winning praise as an early foray into electronica.
So now we have McCartney’s newest do-it-yourself album, called — you guessed it — “McCartney III.” This time McCartney is again playing all the instruments in his one-man-band.
McCartney said he wrote the songs while spending the pandemic with his daughter Mary’s family, during what he called his “Rockdown.”
He took snippets of songs he’s partially written through the years, wrote some new ones, resurrected an old recording and viola — he had enough material for a new album. Now, all he had to do was record it; no problem since he’d already recorded two albums all by himself.
“McCartney III” shows its namesake has certainly mastered the art of the one-man band. While it’s his third album in which McCartney has played all the instruments himself, it’s his eighteenth solo effort overall and will fit nicely in the McCartney canon.
The album opens with McCartney playing a single electric guitar line to begin the almost-instrumental “Long Tailed Winter Bird.” While the title may invoke a pastoral country feeling, the song is an electric semi-rocker, with heavy percussion and a trace of background voices.
It segues nicely into “Find My Way” — which has a video showing McCartney playing multiple instruments. McCartney also gets to utilize a couple of different voices on the song, opening with the lower tones, than going falsetto so he can sing an octave higher. He puts it all together to fine effect, with a fun instrumental section to end it.
“Pretty Boys” is a sort of 2021 version of “Teddy Boy” from his first solo album. It’s mid-level McCartney, offering advice to a generation of “Pretty Boys” — a designation many of his young female fans placed on him when Beatlemania first engulfed the world.
“Women and Wives” features one of those mid-tempo McCartney melodies that sticks in your head after a few listens, featuring mainly McCartney’s lower range vocal, accompanied by piano —and that’s all it needs.
“Lavatory Lil” is the album’s first real rocker — a sort of musical cousin to John Lennon’s “Polyethylene Pam” from The Beatles’ “Abbey Road.” I can see McCartney’s touring band learning this. It features a rudimentary, but gritty guitar lick, multiple McCartney voices for a call and response effect and a warning to look out for “Lavatory Lil.” Don’t worry. Despite the title, the lyrics never delve into cringe-worthy territory and it’s a song any future concert-goer who’s heard it should recognize.
“Deep Deep Feeling” is my least favorite track. It goes on for more than eight minutes without really going anywhere — and still takes too long getting there. The best thing about it is it leads straight into “Slindin’” — featuring a down and dirty guitar riff and gravelly McCartney vocals. For me, it’s where the album really takes off.
McCartney follows the simmering “Slidin’” with the acoustic-based “Kiss of Venus,” featuring another melodic tune, with a quasi falsetto vocal. I think this will be another of the album’s keepers.
“Seize the Day” is McCartney at his best. It’s at once the most Beatlesesque songs on the album, but it would also have fit on his earlier solo efforts, such as “Ram.” McCartney sings “When the cold days come and the old days fade away, there’ll be no more sun and we’ll wish we had held on to the day. Seize the day. Seize the day.” Good advice, Sir Paul.
On “Deep Down,” McCartney whips up a synthesizer effect, with lyrics about getting a bike and throwing a party every night. No matter. He sets a brilliant late-night mood on the album’s penultimate track.
McCartney caps it with “Winter Bird/When Winter Comes.” If the 78-year-old McCartney sounds years younger on that track, that’s because he is. He originally recorded it in 1992, but didn’t release it. He previously planned to release it last year as a bonus track on his “Flaming Pie” album reissue, but decided the song deserved a proper release of its own.
McCartney, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar, sings about things such as fixing a fence where two young foxes have been nosing about, because the lambs and chickens won’t feel safe until it’s done. He also sings about planting a tree to provide shade for some poor soul someday.
McCartney’s pal Geoff Dunbar created a delightful animated video of “Winter Bird/When Winter Comes,” which, brings the album full circle to the “Long Tailed Winter Bird” album opener.
Maybe that’s one of the best things about “McCartney III. It feels like an album, not just a collection of songs. That’s what the best albums — and artists — do. One more thing, that baby peeking out from where Paul is pictured holding her on the back sleeve of his 1970 solo album “McCartney “is the same Mary whose family he stayed with while recording “McCartney III” in 2020.
Talk about full circle!
