RAMBLIN' ROUND: John Sebastian: 'Painting Rainbows' all over those blues

Have you ever attended a concert to be swept away by an artist you didn't know would be on the bill?
That's happened to me on a few occasions — such as the time Joni Mitchell showed up unannounced to join Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn and others for a Fort Worth, Texas concert on the southern leg of Dylan's famed Rolling Thunder Revue.
Thanks Bob and Joni!
It happened again when I attended an Eric Clapton concert at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Clapton's opening act, who had been unbilled for the concert, at least in the ads I saw, turned out to be Muddy Waters — giving me the only chance I ever had to see and hear the legendary Delta and Chicago bluesman in-person.
Thanks Eric!
I have Willie Nelson to thank for giving me a big musical surprise at one of his famed picnics.
This particular picnic had a crowd estimated at 70,000-strong, packed into a pasture seemingly in the middle of nowhere — but it must have been somewhere — in Texas. Suffice to say there was no social distancing going on at the time.
As the day wound through a series of opening acts, the crowd got looser and looser — or maybe I should say tighter and tighter. Still, there was one concession to civility you didn't always see in outdoor concerts of that size.
In those days there were no barriers between the stage and the audience as you often see (or used to see before they were all canceled) at many outdoor concerts these days. There was a slight open space between the crowd on the ground and in front of the stage where you could make your way to the concession stands.
That meant even if you were in the back of the 70,000-strong crowd, you might end up right in front of the stage at some point while making your way to the concession area.
That's how I got a surprise, when passing center-stage on my way to get a few concessions, I heard a voice, looked straight up and saw John Sebastian — not only well-known as the lead singer and songwriter of the Lovin' Spoonful, the purveyors of hits such as "Do You Believe in Magic" and"Daydream," but also an outstanding solo artist in his own right.
His brilliant debut album, "John B. Sebastian," still ranks as an all-time favorite, filled with great songs such as "She's a Lady" (not the Tom Jones song) and "Rainbows All Over Your Blues."
When I saw Sebastian, who had not been billed to perform at the event, I became the embodiment of the old cliche´ — I literally stopped in my tracks. (Yes, there were tracks. A huge thunderstorm popped up that day, drenching the concert site that consisted mainly of grass and dirt. Or grass and mud.)
Sebastian didn't perform any songs from his debut album at Willie's Picnic that day. He didn't even do any Lovin' Spoonful songs that I recall, although "Nashville Cats" would have been great fun. I would have loved to hear him sing "Nashville cats play clean as country water" to Willie and his friends.
He only performed a couple of songs, including a funky blues-based number on which he whipped up an incredible harmonica part. He also played harp and sang on a second song I didn't recognize, and then — given his status as an impromptu special surprise guest — left the stage as someone stepped up to the microphone and said something like "Let's hear it for John Sebastian!"
How I wish he could have played an entire set. I would never have made it to the concession stand to get those Cokes and nachos. That's the only time I've ever got to see and hear Sebastian in-person and it's all the sweeter because it came as a complete surprise.
I figured Sebastian may have been performing that weekend at another Texas locale. Maybe he wanted to see what all the hubbub was about in regard to Willie's picnics and simply dropped in on the festivities. Sebastian had such wide respect among his fellow musicians that once they spotted him, he had immediate backstage access and was often summoned to go onstage.
Dropping in on music festivals unannounced and then getting drafted for an impromptu stage performance was nothing new for Sebastian. After all, he'd previously done the same thing at an outdoor festival up north that also featured an audience in a pasture and an unexpected thunderstorm.
Like in Texas, the thunderstorm that day seemed to pop up out of nowhere, drenching the thousands in attendance and bringing a sudden halt to the music. It churned up even more mud than the one in Texas.
Even after the storm passed through the festival site, musicians could not go onstage with their electric instruments due to the pools of water collected on the mammoth stage.
Although Sebastian had not been booked to play at that festival either and attended as just another audience member, bringing along only a change of clothes and a toothbrush, he had been spotted by his fellow musicians and beckoned backstage. That's where festival announcer Chip Monck saw him — and quickly summoned him into action. They needed someone who could step up to a microphone and hold the crowd's attention with only their voice and an acoustic guitar while stagehands swept water off the stage and gave it time to dry.
He figured Sebastian was just the guy to pull it off.
Sebastian agreed to give it a try. Since he hadn't brought a guitar with him, he borrowed one from fellow singer Tim Hardin.
Sebastian stepped onstage in a tie-died jeans, shirt and jacket, delivering a five-song set that proved a turning point in his career, singing "How Have You Been," "Rainbows All Over Your Blues," and "I Had a Dream," along with the Lovin' Spoonful songs "Darlin' Be Home Soon" and "Younger Generation."
Through singing and talking to the mammoth audience, he successfully held the stage until it dried enough for the electric instruments to be plugged in again. His unplanned performance before 400,000 people at that festival proved such a hit that it wound up being included in both the documentary movie of the event and the three-album soundtrack that accompanied it.
Not bad for a guy who came to Woodstock with only a change of clothes and a toothbrush.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.