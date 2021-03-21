I caught a bit of the annual Grammy awards on television the other night and felt delighted the subjects of a couple of recent Ramblin’ Round columns — James Taylor and the late John Prine — were among the winners.
Taylor won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for “American Standard” — his version of jazz, pop and Broadway standards from the Great American Songbook, featuring songs ranging from “Moon River” to “Ol’ Man River.”
Since much of the show was virtual, Taylor wasn’t there to accept his award in-person. Instead, he sent a Twitter message from Montana, where, he was skiing, with snowy slopes as the backdrop.
“What an embarrassment of riches to be here in the mountains skiing and just getting the news,” Taylor said via a Twitter video.
Prine won a couple of Grammy Awards, both for the last song he ever wrote before his passing in April 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.
He won the Grammy for Best American Roots performance for his rendition of “I Remember Everything” as well as the Grammy for Best American Roots Song for writing the song with his longtime collaborator Pat MacLaughlin.
I used to never miss the Grammy Awards telecast, but I’ve become a bit jaded over the years as various presenters and recipients of the awards seemed to use the occasion to pander to whatever hot-button political issue is in vogue at the time.
I’m also not a fan of the often-bloated production numbers that sometimes seem to have creating a spectacle instead of musical quality as their highest priority.
I’ve also been distressed when on occasion organizers of the event sometimes change the rules in an apparent effort to try and achieve the results they want in a future awards ceremony.
I remember some changes occurred after Mariah Carey’s then-husband, record executive Tommy Mottola, complained long and hard when eternal crooner Tony Bennett won Album of the Year in 1995 for his album “MTV Unplugged.” Mottola wailed long and loud that the Grammy voters must be out of touch to give the award to Bennett.
Wait a minute! Never mind that Bennett won the award for one of the bestselling albums of his career with “MTV Unplugged,” part of the popular MTV series that puts performers on the concert stage backed wholly — or almost wholly — by acoustic instruments.
The concert featured a couple of duets with edgy performers such as k.d. lang and Elvis Costello in guest shots. During that phase of his career, Bennett had been winning over hordes of new young fans, even opening for alternative rock groups such as the Lemonheads, with successful results.
Carey did win some awards in subsequent years, but then some began complaining that the voters were out of touch to give so many Grammy awards to Carey instead of more cutting-edge artists.
To quote author Kurt Vonnegut, “and so it goes.”
I lost even more interest when the Grammys cut out the recipients of its lifetime achievement awards out of the telecast, many of which had been accompanied by a short documentary film recounting the receiving artists’ achievements. Those had always been my favorite part of the show.
So it wasn’t with great expectations that I switched over to the Grammy Awards telecast last Sunday night — but I picked an opportune time to give it a try.
Instead of an overwrought production number, songstress Brandi Carlile stood alone with only an acoustic guitar. Wait! Is that an enlarged image of John Prine in the background? Indeed it was.
I had no idea that Carlile would be doing a tribute to Prine at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The March 14 telecast originated in Los Angeles, but many performances were done virtually from different locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I listened as Carlile delivered a touching version of that last song Prine wrote, “I Remember Everything.”
I and many others, consider Prine one of the greatest songwriters who ever lived. With so many great musical artists unfortunately passing away in 2020, the fact that Prine was chosen as one of the few artists to be honored with a full-song tribute served as a fitting honor to an artist of his stature.
His wife, Fiona Prine, accepted the award of his behalf and gave a virtual statement, regarding the honor and her late husband’s legacy.
“I always tell people if you want to know the story of John Prine, start reading the lyrics of the first song and go all the way to ‘I Remember Everything,”’ she said.
That’s not only the way to learn the story of John Prine, it’s also a way to become immersed in some of the best lyrics ever. Still, while Prine’s lyrics are certainly capable of standing on their own on the printed page, there’s nothing quite like hearing him sing them.
Instead of reading them, if you want to know the story of John Prine, the best way to do it is to listen.
You’ll likely listen again.
One more thing. Carey and Mottola later divorced. When Bennett recorded his guest star-filled “Duets II” Album in 2011, the last song on the track featured Bennett and a special guess singing “When Will the Bells Ring For Me.”
The special guest duet partner? Mariah Carey.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
