Collaborations between major musical artists can have mixed results. They can sometimes be amazing, even transcending, but other times, not so much.
The tantalizing possibility of what could be another great collaboration arose this week. It could be one of the great collaborations ever in rock music — or it could come to naught. That depends on whether two of the genre’s greatest artists follow through on their avowed intentions to work together.
Both artists become known for working with their respective set of brothers while still in their teens. They both also utilized a high falsetto voice on many of their biggest hits and most-loved recordings and both are exceptional songwriters.
It began when master musician, songwriter and producer Brian Wilson, who rose to fame as the driving force with the Beach Boys, sent a social media message this week regarding Barry Gibb, of the Bee Gees.
“I really admire Barry Gibb,” Wilson wrote. “He is like King Kong. He and I could possibly work something up together.
“We met at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 1997. I presented for their induction,” Wilson said of the Bee Gees’ induction into the Rock Hall. “They sang the song ‘To Love Somebody.’ Before the show, Barry came down to meet me and he just sat in the room. I heard later that he was nervous. I was nervous too.”
It didn’t take long for Gibb to send a social media reply to Wilson, telling him how he’d been inspired by Wilson’s songs and vocals — and taking him up on his offer to work together.
“You are the reason I’m living,” Gibb wrote. “You prove to me that you can do whatever you want to do with your voice and all these years I have just been following you and everything you do. If I’m Kong Kong, then you are Godzilla. Thank you for such a wonderful compliment. We must connect and collaborate as soon as we can. I love you pal! As I said, you are the reason!”
We will have to wait and see if they make good on their respective offers to collaborate — but if they do, I’m looking forward to hearing the results.
Both the Beach Boys and the Bee Gees were among the most renowned brother acts in rock music.
Among his long list of hit recordings, Wilson also wrote and produced the Beach Boys’ song cycle “Pet Sounds,” featured on numerous short lists of the greatest pop albums ever recorded. He also wrote and produced what’s considered one of the most creative singles ever, with “Good Vibrations.” From “California Girls” to “Heroes and Villains,” Wilson is recognized as a major creative force in music
Like Gibb, he’s continued to tour and record new music, usually to critical acclaim.
The Bee Gees, of course, wrote and recorded much of the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, one of the highest-selling albums ever, with its songs such as “Night Fever,” “Staying Alive” and others. That’s in addition to their numerous other hits, ranging from their 1960s recordings such as “I Gotta Get a Message to You” to later more rhythm and blues-influenced numbers, such as “Jive Talking.”
Sadly, Wilson and Gibb are the only ones still living among their siblings, even though they were both the big brothers.
Wilson started his musical career as a bassist with his teenaged family band in Hawthorne California, along with his younger brothers, guitarist Carl Wilson and drummer Dennis Wilson. They brought in cousin Mike Love on vocals and buddy Al Jardine on rhythm guitar, with neighbor David Marks filling the rhythm guitar spot on a few of their early albums.
The Brothers Gibb, as they are sometimes called, grew up on the Isle of Mann, in England and in Australia, finding some of their initial success Down Under. Barry Gibb worked with his younger brothers, Robin and Maurice Gibb, also developing that intricate style of family harmony that’s so elusive to replicate.
If Wilson and Gibb work together, the results could be intriguing.
They do have the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame connection. The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with The Beatles, Bob Dylan and others during their first year of eligibility in 1987.The Bee Gees weren’t inducted until 1988 — but when they were, Wilson stood at the podium to formally induct them.
He noted that when he and his younger brothers were first learning to sing three-part harmonies in their bedroom in Hawthorne, California, the Bothers Gibb were doing the same thing at their home.
“These brothers, Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb became one of the greatest vocal groups ever assembled,” Wilson said when inducting the Bee Gees into the Rock Hall.
“The magic of the Bee Gees is in their songwriting and their lyrics and the way the words go against the melody, and their harmonies are very rich and very divine, but the real secret is they’re a family; they’re brothers,” Wilson said.
“I love the Bee Gees’ records and when one of their songs comes on the radio, I definitely stop what I’m doing and listen,” Wilson said.
“I remember when I heard ‘Too Much Heaven’ for the first time, I thought ‘That’s not a song, that’s not a record, that’s a place where people sing and I love going to that place,” Wilson said.
Here’s to hoping the two big brothers from the musically-gifted families will make good on their offer to make some music together.
If they do, I — and I’m sure many others — would love to go to that place too.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
