RAMBLIN' ROUND: Billie Holiday: 'God Bless the Child'

I've always felt an affinity for singers and musicians who write their own songs — who bring a bit of themselves to their work into a song's lyrics, even if they've never done things characters in their songs sometimes do, such as hopping a freight train or serving time in prison.
Since the great majority of popular songs involve some sort of romantic situation, it's easy to intuitively figure the songwriter is writing and singing about his or her own life — although many songwriters will deny the connection. Whether they're being honest or trying to provide themselves some cover is up to the listener to discern.
Although I gravitate toward artists who write their own songs, that doesn't mean I don't appreciate plenty of those who depend on professional songwriters for their hits. Artists such as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday mainly depended on professional songwriters — although their names sometimes popped up as credited songwriters on an occasional hit.
Presley received co-writer's credits on "Love Me Tender" and a few early hits — although that's mainly attributed to the deals his Manager Col. Tom Parker, cut with the writers or their publishers. Although Parker soon dropped the co-writer credit demand, he continued to insist on a piece of the publishing action if Elvis recorded a particular song and most acquiesced, apparently figuring having Elvis record their song had the potential of benefitting them through thousands — maybe even millions — of record sales.
Sinatra is credited with writing one song on his own — the little-heard "This Love of Mine" — but is listed as a cowriter of one of his most magnificent recordings, "I'm a Fool to Want You." Sinatra recorded the song while going through romantic troubles with actress Ava Gardner, his second wife. In the studio, he altered some of the lyrics to more accurately reflect his heartbroken situation at the time.
Whatever the changes, the song's original cowriters Jack Wolf and Joel Herron insisted on bringing him in as a their cowriter, although accounts say that Sinatra did not demand or even request that they do so. As a result, Sinatra will be forever listed as a cowriter of "I'm a Fool to Want You." It's the song another vaunted American musical artist, Bob Dylan, chose to open his first album of songs from the Great American Songbook, "Shadows in the Night," in 2015.
Holiday, or course, recorded many of the some songs from the aforementioned Great American Songbook as Sinatra did — but she also wrote or cowrote a few of her own musical gems. She's listed as the sole songwriter on a couple of her well-known classics, with "Fine and Mellow" and "Lady Sings the Blues" coming foremost to mind.
Holiday is also credited as a cowriter with Arthur Herzog Jr. on two of her best songs, "Don't Explain" and the enduring "God Bless the Child."
Holiday has said she wrote "God Bless the Child" based on a saying she heard her mother repeat when Holiday asked her for a loan to temporarily tide her over — shortly after Holiday had provided her with a loan in the thousands of dollars to help her mother open a restaurant. Versions differ as to whether Holiday said the phrase "God bless the child that's got its own" to her mother or if her mother said it to her.
Holiday recorded several versions of the song, with slight lyric alterations, but a widely-heard rendition begins with the lines: "Them that's got shall get; them that's not, shall lose; So the Bible says and it still is news. Mama may have, papa may have, Gold bless the child that's got its own."
Some have noted the opening lyrics are similar to the Biblical scripture, Matthew 13:12, which reads: For whoever has, to him more will be given, and he will have abundance; but whoever does not have, even what he has will be taken away from him."
Holiday comes out far ahead in the annals of those great singers who only occasionally write songs themselves— but it took awhile for "God Bless the Child" to come into its own.
She and Herzog wrote it in 1939. She recorded it two years later in 1941 and it wasn't released until 1942. A modest hit upon its initial release, the song has since been recognized as an enduring part of the American fabric — inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1976 and cited as a Song of the Century by the Recording Industry Association and the National Endowment of the Arts.
While Holiday wrote a few of her own songs, she had the ability to take a great song by other writers and "own" them — make them sound as if the lyrics emanated from her own heart and soul, to use the title of another great song from the era.
Regardless of the many great songs Holiday recorded throughout her career which were written by some of America's greatest songwriters and composers, it's fitting that the one in the Grammy Hall of Fame and cited as a Song of the Century is one she cowrote herself.
God bless the child that's got her own, indeed.
