RAMBLIN': Dylan drops a 'multitude' of surprises for these times

Bob Dylan has always been full of surprises and these days are no different.
On the morning of March 27, I, along with thousands of others, saw an email sent from Dylan's website.
"Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for your support and loyalty across the years," Dylan said. "This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.
"Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you," Dylan concluded.
The song's title added to the intrigue: "Murder Most Foul" — a phrase from William Shakespeare's "Hamlet."
I certainly did not expect what followed — an almost-17 minute song that starts with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, and then continues on a trip through varied aspects of American culture. Still, it always returns to the assassination, even while referencing popular music, ranging from country, pop, rock and jazz standards.
I'm still processing the song — only to wake up Friday to find that Dylan had released another previously unknown song, this one titled "I Contain Multitudes." Wow! Another newly-released Dylan song — this one with a title based on a line from America's great 19th Century poet, Walt Whitman, who included the line in his "Song of Myself."
I don't know what's up. As far as I know, there's been no talk of Dylan putting out a new album. Maybe he's wanting to give everyone something new to listen to during the current shelter in place directives, or maybe it is all a prelude to a new work.
Still, Dylan said he'd recorded "Murder Most Foul" a while back. The sound is similar to that of his last album of original materials, 2012's "Tempest." Hmmm. Another Shakespeare connection? Dylan himself has pointed out that Shakespeare's last play was called "The Tempest," while Dylan dropped the article and simply titled his album "Tempest."
Both "I Contain Multitudes" and "Murder Most Foul" have similar minimal backing, slight keyboards, seemingly brushed drumming, an occasional flourish from a violin, a cello or maybe an upright bass being bowed.
Dylan uses the raspy voice he's often utilized in his most recent work and delivers an almost-spoken word vocal.
"Murder Most Foul" certainly sets a spooky ambiance from its opening lines:
"Twas a dark day in Dallas, in November '63, a day that will live in infamy. President Kennedy was a-ridin' high. Good day to be livin' and a good day to die, Being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb. He said 'Wait a minute boys. You know how I am?"
Dylan describes the event as a day when "Thousands were watching. No one saw a thing."
He also relates the aftermath, a few months later, when young Americans were ready for something to take their mind off the assassination of President Kennedy: "Hush little children, you'll understand. "The Beatles are coming; they're going to hold your hand."
The song continues, sometimes even including a musical and an assassination reference in the same line: "I'm just a patsy, like patsy Cline. Never shot anyone from in front or behind."
Dylan makes clear he hasn't bought the theory that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone to assassinate the president, with lines such as "There are three bums coming, all dressed in rags, pick up the pieces and lower the flags." Another line states "There's a party going on behind the Grassy Knoll."
On the musical side, the song references everyone from Eagles' Don Henley and Glenn Frey, to Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys, Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers, bluesman John Lee Hooker, jazzmen such as Stan Getz and Thelonious Monk and even Stevie Nicks.
The epic song ends with the lines "Play 'The Blood-Stained Banner" play "Murder Most Foul."
Ironically, the song has resulted in Dylan's first number one single, leading all digital downloads on the Billboard charts last week. That's right. "Like a Rolling Stone" had only reached number 2 on the charts.
After that epic rendition, Dylan's Friday release "I Contain Multitudes" feels like an aural cleansing rain — although it to has its share of cultural references , not only to musicians, but writers as well, including a couplet with a reference to a couple of Edgar Allen Poe short stories.
"Got a tell-tale heart, like Mr. Poe. Got skeletons in the walls of people you know." A few lines later, Dylan warbles "I paint landscapes and I paint nudes. I contain multitudes."
The following is certainly an unusual paring as Dylan says "I'm just like Anne Frank and Indiana Jones, and those British bad boys, the Rolling Stones."
In "Song of Myself," Whitman wrote "Do I contradict myself? Very well, then, I contradict myself. I am large. I contain multitudes."
In his newly-released song, Dylan states it this way: "I'm a man of contradictions. I'm a man of many moods. I contain multitudes." I think Whitman would approve.
If Dylan is delivering snippets of a new album, this song would be the perfect closer. "I'll keep the path open, the path in my mid. I'll see to it that there's no love left behind," he sings.
Someone as good with words as Dylan has a way of putting them together that fall pleasingly on the ear. My favorite lines from the song are the ones that end it.
"I play Beethoven's sonatas, Chopin's preludes. I contain multitudes."
Indeed you do, Mr. Dylan. Indeed you do."
