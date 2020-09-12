Due to COVID restrictions we made some adjustments to our County 4-H Shooting Sports Contests this year. Rather than hold our events on set days like we normally do, we did the participation for the students by appointment to limit the number of people in attendance each day. We held the shooting activities throughout the month of August. The 4-H Shooting Sports contests are a part of the county fair, but they are held prior to the County Fair. Results for Archery and Shotgun contests were as follows:
Archery Compound
Intermediate (ages 12-14)
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
2nd Place-Luke Clifton, Puterbaugh
3rd Place-Danny Pierce, Clover Power
Senior (ages 15+)
1st Place-Gauge Parker, Crowder
2nd Place-Rykken Brownlee, MHS
3rd Place-Colton Scott, Pittsburg
4th Place-Emily Harmon, Clover Power
5th Place-Jenna Gaberino, MHS
Archery Recurve
Intermediate
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Luke Clifton
3rd Place-Danny Pierce
Senior
1st Place-Melanie Box, Indianola
2nd Place-Colton Scott
3rd Place-Rykken Brownlee
4th Place-Jenna Gaberino
Shotgun Trap
Intermediate
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Hayden Labor, Kiowa
3rd Place-Talan Shannon, Kiowa
4th Place-Alan Sutmiller, Canadian
5th Place-Luke Clifton
Senior
1st Place-Gauge Parker
2nd Place-Caleb Morgan, Canadian
3rd Place-Rykken Brownlee
4th Place-Colt Short, Quinton
5th Place-Colton Scott
6th Place-Jaxton West, Quinton
7th Place-Garrett Parker, Crowder
8th Place-Ethan Brooks, Crowder
9th Place-Abby Lyons, Canadian
Shotgun Skeet
Intermediate
1st Place-Hayden Labor
2nd Place-Talan Shannon
3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard
4th Place-Luke Clifton
5th Place-Alan Sutmiller
Senior
1st Place-Ethan Brooks
2nd Place-Colton Scott
3rd Place-Gauge Parker
4th Place-Rykken Brownlee
5th Place-Garrett Parker
6th Place-Jaxton West
7th Place-Caleb Morgan
8th Place-Colt Short
9th Place-Abby Lyons
Overall Hi Point for all contests by age division were as follows:
Junior
1st Place-Jordyn Washington, Clover Power
2nd Place-Shane Francies
Intermediate
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Luke Clifton
3rd Place-Danny Pierce
Senior
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee
2nd Place-Colton Scott
3rd Place-Emily Harmon
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
