IF THE HAT FITS: Reopening the doors to sports

Turn on the lights and dust off the cobwebs, because it’s back to business once again for sports — well, mostly.
There are a few details to hammer out, but Oklahoma sports are returning in June.
High schools and colleges across the state will be resuming activities in some form or fashion in the coming days, and I’d be lying if I said this sports editor wasn’t a little excited.
I know things are going to look a little different than what we’re used to for a while. And I know decisions are going to be made that are in the best interest of students in each school district.
I’ve spoken to coaches around the area in the last week and there’s a recurring theme.
“We miss our kids,” they've said.
Educators and coaches are a special kind of human. They’re dedicating their lives to building future generations. So when the coronavirus pandemic created a sudden separation of student and teacher, it left a void in their hearts.
I want you all to take a moment, and think back to high school. I’m sure you can name a coach, a teacher, a mentor that has helped shape your life. Who would you be today without them?
I wouldn’t be the man you see before you today. When a coach said “everyone back on the line,” I learned the power of teamwork, accountability, and motivation. When a teacher looked me in the eye and told me to “do it again” after I frustratingly gave up on an assignment, I learned patience in the face of adversity.
And on graduation day, whether it was a hug or a handshake, I gave an unspoken thank you to those that pushed me, because they knew I had it in me all along.
And that’s why I’m excited for the return to sports. Not for myself, but for the teachers, coaches, and players to reunite. For the family to have a joyous reunion.
Things will look different for a while, as schools implement coronavirus health precautions into their returns. But the important part, the being together, will get to begin.
You’ll get to hear the clanking of weights, the squeaking of shoes on a freshly polished floor, the sudden laughter from a perfectly-timed joke, and you’ll regret not doing every drill your coach asked of you during the separation.
But you’ll smile. And it’ll feel like you never left, because you’ll be home once again.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
