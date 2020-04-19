IF THE HAT FITS: Remembering the Chicago Bulls as a 90s kid

Where were you in the summer of 1998?
I was a few months away from turning 7 years old. I had a new baby brother, with another on the way. And I was just really starting to tune in to watching professional and collegiate sports, as I started to develop an elongated attention span.
So I became like everyone else in America and was enamored with the Chicago Bulls.
How could I not be? Space Jam was released in 1996, and I fit in the key demographic. To this day, it’s still a top sports movie for me. And Michael Jordan was the biggest superstar on the planet.
Everybody tuned in night in and night out to see the trio of Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman take one final stand to claim another NBA championship in 1998.
Let me tell you, young Derek was a big fan. I looked up to Jordan, and growing up in southeast Oklahoma, I knew of the legend of Rodman and his playing days at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant. And I was known for using Pippen while playing NBA Jam on my Nintendo 64 — despite mispronouncing his name as “Johnny Leflin.”
I was seven. Cut me some slack.
But in any case, the 90s Bulls were my introduction into the NBA. Jordan’s famous Game 6 shot is forever etched into my brain.
So, when I got the chance to attend my first-ever NBA game a year later, I was ecstatic. The Bulls were coming to Dallas on Nov. 27, 1999, to take on the Mavericks, and I was going to get to watch it live.
Granted, there weren’t the Bulls I was used to. No Jordan, Rodman, or Pippen, and no Phil Jackson. Toni Kukoc was still around, and they had added John Starks out of Oklahoma State.
They weren’t the Bulls I grew up with, but that didn’t matter to me. I was getting to see the team that had such an impact on me in my early years. And for 8-year-old me, that meant something.
Also, it was that game I was introduced to a young seven-foot German named Dirk Nowitzki. He was playing his first full year in the NBA with a struggling Mavericks franchise, but little did I know that he’d change history forever and become one of my favorite players to ever grace the game.
The rest of that list includes Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, and Russell Westbrook, in case you were wondering.
This Sunday, I’m getting to once again join the rest of America and watch the ’98 Chicago Bulls as ESPN unveils its 10-part docuseries "The Last Dance."
And while I’m now older and allegedly wiser, I just know I’m going to become 7 years old and once again be enthralled with my childhood team.
