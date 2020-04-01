GUEST COLUMN: An open letter to MHS 2020 seniors

Dear MHS 2020 Seniors,
You all have a special bond. You have been through many trials with one another. You’ve learned life lessons together and the memories you share go beyond the school doors. Now in your senior year, many of you have known some of your classmates for nearly a decade. You have all looked forward to your last days in school, last times walking the halls, goodbyes to teachers, and sharing the final moments with friends, knowing your lives are just beginning. There is a palpable feeling that the possibilities are endless on where you go from here.
I remember my senior year at MHS. It was a special year for me with many great memories. My friends and I went around and took pictures with all of our teachers, signed each others’ yearbooks, and just took in all that nostalgia from a school that we loved.
It is incredibly painful to see MHS’s 2020 graduates not get this traditional experience. You all are truly a unique class. Over the last 4 years I have been blessed to get to know you all pretty well. I have watched you grow into incredible young men and women. Last year when I took a job forcing me to leave McAlester, it was very difficult for me to leave MHS. I love the students there and feel a special bond with this year’s group of seniors. When I told you all I would be leaving you comforted me and told me you wanted me to pursue it. This meant a lot to me. Ever since then I have received weekly messages from your class, and luckily, every few weeks, I have been able to see them. I was shocked and humbled when your peers decided to have a “Ryan Walters’ Day” at MHS. You have made me feel more appreciated than I deserved, but that is just one example of the character of your group. Your involvement in the community and your drive to grow school spirit has shown the 2020 seniors’ selfless attitude to be a part of something bigger than yourselves.
I am heartbroken that the class of 2020 will not have all the traditional graduation events, but at the same time, this isn’t your traditional graduating class. Seniors, your class is unmatched when it comes to dealing with adversity. You were born the year 9/11 happened, and you have forged your own exceptional path ever since. I know you all will make this senior year special in your own creative way. You can't control what life throws at you, but you are in control of how you choose to respond. You all are unique, talented individuals. I know you will choose to tackle these challenges the way you will tackle the rest of your life. With incredible heart.
Once a buffalo, always a buffalo.
Your forever grateful teacher,
Ryan Walters
Executive Director of Oklahoma Achieves
