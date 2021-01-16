As we prepare for the upcoming legislative session, committee chairs and vice chairs have been announced. I am thankful house leadership named me as vice chair of tourism.
Tourism is a growth industry in southeastern Oklahoma, and I am pleased that I will be a part of this industry growth. Rep. Tammy Townley has been named chair. I am confidant and looking forward to working with Rep. Townley on these important issues.
I attended a meeting in McAlester last week where we discussed the re-creation of some “lakes and countries” sub-organizations under tourism. We will be looking at the possibility of reorganizing “Kiamichi Country” in order to better serve southeastern Oklahoma.
Leadership has not made individual committee membership assignments as of yet. I am looking forward to whatever capacity I will be requested to serve.
I have introduced legislation that would lower the one-time annual park fee passes for the upcoming session. Current statute states $60 per year for all state parks. My proposal would add an entry fee of $20 per year, which will allow you to enter the specific park of your choice as often as you desire for one year. I still believe there are areas of these state parks that should be free to one and all.
Over the next few weeks, House Appropriations and Budget subcommittees will be meeting to hear from the agencies under their specific purview. The agencies will present details of their budget requests for the next fiscal year and answer questions about how they spent the money they were appropriated last year.
At the end of the month, the House will hold budget hearings with the six agencies that receive the largest amounts of state appropriations. Each of these meetings are open to the public or can be viewed online at https://www.okhouse.gov/Video/Default.aspx.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve you. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.
