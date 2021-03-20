Four for Four. I’m thinking I had a good legislative session as all four bills I introduced this session passed out of the House chamber this past week. Now the heavy lifting begins as I try to maneuver these bills through the Senate chamber.
This past week I had the privilege to invite and introduce Trey Lam and his staff from the Oklahoma Conservation Commission to our House Rural Caucus, Trey talked about the importance our flood control water shed dams and how critical maintenance is. I’m from a part of the state where this seems natural, but many legislators really don’t have this experience.
As I close out this week, I continue to meet resistance as I press forward with my House Bill 1681, which inserts an additional layer into our state park fees. Projections of what this fee would generate are falling very short of projections on the state level. Collections are less than 20% of projections. I’m led to believe my additional level will have a negative impact on collections. On the contrary, I feel my additional fee will help maybe achieve the collections’ goal. As I inquire as to what improvements are being funded at my local park, I’m told this fee is being collected but they’ve yet to spend any yet. The question has to be if this fee was so critical then why are we not spending any of it yet??
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve you. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.
