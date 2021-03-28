I want to congratulate Red Oak Schools for their “Archery in Schools’” winnings. Red Oak Middle School and Red Oak High School took 1st place, along with Chance Turner winning 3rd in middle school individuals and Weston Coffey placing 2nd place in high school individuals.
Also happy to announce the City of Hartshorne was awarded an Oklahoma Water Resources Board loan in the amount of $2.775 million. This money will refinance indebtedness incurred while rehabbing the wastewater treatment plant and some other sewer projects. It’s estimated this loan will save the City of Hartshorne $465,000 over the life of these loans. It’s always great when a state agency can help our cities and towns.
Last Tuesday I participated in the Oklahoma Youth Expo legislator showmanship contest. I was honored to show a lamb named “Danger” raised by Brooke Mills from McAlester FFA. I honestly knew nothing about showing sheep. Brooke gave me a crash course in the arena, and I really thought I might have a shot. I did place within the top five, so I considered that a big win. Brooke’s Ag teacher Micah Proe had 13 students at OYE. I think that is fantastic.
Things are really quiet at the Capitol this week as Senate bills are assigned to the various committees for hearings before advancement to the House floor. I believe next week we will start hearing some of these Senate bills.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve you. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.
