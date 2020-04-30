I've seen tornadic destruction at Moore, El Reno, and Dodge City, Kansas among others since 2008 — but I will always remember April 30, 2019, because it struck closer to home.
I remember preparing that night at a Haileyville gas station to cover what would become an EF-2 tornado that struck the town, hearing firefighters yell over the county fire radio frequency about a tornado, and a waterfall-type sound barreling in from the southwest.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management Spotter Matt Weeks rolled down his window and yelled “tornado son, let’s go” before driving off.
I raced out of the storm's path and covered the county's response — but none of it really hit me until the next day, seeing how close I actually was to being hit by the tornado that moved entire businesses off foundations, mangled school and county structures, and destroyed people's homes.
I knew it would take time for Haileyville to recover and I hoped relief would come soon.
The night began after I came home after a banquet at the McAlester Country Club as the News-Capital and Patriot Auto awarded a local high school senior a new car.
After the banquet was over, tornado warnings were being issued for Atoka County as storms headed north toward Pittsburg County so, I quickly changed into different clothes and barreled south on U.S. Highway 69.
I got to Kiowa when the tornado warning was issued for the area and sat at the school for a little while watching people drive up to the community shelter before heading east on State Highway 63.
"This is the real deal," I told my editor, Adrian O'Hanlon, on a call. He told me to stay safe before he went to the county emergency operations center for additional coverage.
Weeks said he left the EOC around 7:30 p.m. and went down to Kiowa initially for a storm coming out of Coal County.
“They’ve been forecasting it for a couple of days,” Weeks said. “We knew something was going to happen, we just didn’t know what.”
When the two of us got to Haileyville, we parked at a gas station and chatted a little as spotty radar coverage in this part of the state showed no “imminent” weather danger.
We continued to chat while I went to put on a rain jacket when the calls came over the radio about the tornado.
“I can definitely remember it happened incredibly quick with little to no warning,” Weeks said. “We were just sitting there shooting the breeze in the parking lot and next thing you know we’re running for it.”
Spotter Trenton Boston was heading back to Talihina from storm chasing in central Oklahoma when he saw the tornado warnings before he parked across the street at the Haileyville Post Office.
“There was no wind, no rain, it was eerily calm,” Boston said. “I’ve seen it calm in storms before, but this was a different calm I’ve never experienced before."
Wind began to pick up and rain started to sprinkle before he noticed “a pretty distinct roar” to his southwest.
After seeing a quick glimpse of the tornado by a lightning strike, he began to drive out of harm’s way toward Hartshorne.
Another local spotter I know, Terry Dalpoas, drove up at that moment and asked what was going on when I said a tornado was coming and the wind picked up along with rain.
I drove along U.S. 270 toward Hartshorne as power went out and the wind picked up. I watched Matt and Terry turn off the highway, but I continued into Hartshorne and turned around at the Casey’s and went back into Haileyville.
It was sad seeing what was probably damage caused by a tornado.
Boston said he followed the storm from Jones Academy to Quinton before turning around to do "anything I could do to help" with search and rescue efforts.
Weeks continued to work throughout the night with emergency management to set up the command center at the Haileyville Fire Department before heading home around 8-9 a.m.
“You go from sitting there with the crickets chirping to literally 60 seconds later, you’re basically running for your life trying to get clear of it," he said. "And then after that’s passed, you go into rescue mode making sure people are okay. It is physically and mentally exhausting.”
I continued driving around Haileyville to take photos of search and rescue efforts and damage until 3 a.m. before heading home to take a nap before a full day of tornado aftermath coverage.
It's an experience etched in my memory forever — as it is for the people who suffered through it and the county responders who helped pick up the pieces.
“It’s hard to forget something like that,” Weeks said.
