The Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winning poet John Berryman spent the first ten years of his life in McAlester Oklahoma.
On the morning of June 26, 1926, (now in Clearwater, Florida) John Allyn Smith Sr. allegedly shot himself dead outside his 11-year-old son’s bedroom window.
John Allyn Smith Jr., later renamed John Berryman, was haunted by his father's death for the rest of his life and wrote about his struggle to come to terms with it in much of his poetry. And Berryman’s life tragedy was not yet over.
Berryman was born Oct. 25, 1914, in McAlester. His father, John Allyn Smith, was a shadowy figure, working times as a game warden, a banker or whatever, until he turned shadow into dire substance in 1926 by killing himself.
Berryman’s mother was born Martha Little she became a schoolteacher. Eleven weeks after her husband’s death, she married her landlord, John Angus McAlpin Berryman, and thereafter called herself Jill, or Jill Angel. As for the poet, he was baptized with his father’s name, was known as Billy in infancy, and then, in deference to his brand-new stepfather, became John Berryman. Berryman shared in his poetry, “This is like Hamlet having to call himself Claudius, Jr., on top of everything else. Damn Berrymans and their names.”
Following his mother's remarriage, Berryman attended a private school in Connecticut and ultimately went on to study at Columbia University. In 1932 he entered Columbia College, where he became a protégé of the teacher and poet Mark Van Doren. In 1935, while still an undergraduate, his work appeared in The Nation. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa with an English major, he received a fellowship to Clare College, Cambridge, where he met or corresponded with William Butler Yeats, T. S. Eliot, I. A. Richards, W. H. Auden, F. R. Leavis, Dylan Thomas, and Stephen Spender, and where he won the Oldham Shakespeare Prize.
He returned to the United States to take up a teaching career that would take him to Wayne State University in Detroit, the University of Iowa at Iowa City, and ultimately the University of Minnesota.
John Berryman is best-known for The Dream Songs, an intensely personal sequence of 385 poems which brought him the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award. In these he invented a style and form able to accommodate a vast range of material while expressing his turbulent emotions.
Made up of three six-line stanzas that teem with allusions to past and present events and to literary figures, The Dream Songs display an astonishing variety of poetic resources that include slangy diction and a nervous, fractured syntax. His poems are influenced by the Irish poet W.B. Yeats, psychoanalysis, and Shakespeare, whose plays and poems Berryman frequently taught.
Berryman’s entire life was filled with tragedy.
One biographer shared “There’s been some conjecture that [Berryman’s] father [didn’t commit suicide], but was murdered by his mother and future stepfather,”
In 1928 Berryman enrolled in South Kent School in Connecticut, a boarding school known for its competitive athletic programs rather than its academic excellence. Berryman, who had little ability and no interest in sports, did not fit in well at the school. His lack of coordination, along with a severe case of acne, made him an easy target for bullies.
On March 7, 1931, he attempted suicide by throwing himself onto train tracks after a fight with a classmate. Despite these troubles, Berryman excelled academically at South Kent, and became the first boy in the school's history to graduate early, not needing to complete his last term.
Berryman married three times, had three children and taught at 10 schools in his 57 years. He was a serious alcoholic, frequently hospitalized for intoxication toward the end of his life. Berryman married his third wife, Kate Donahue, in 1961. She was 22 and he was 46.
“He was drinking a bottle of whiskey a day, just because that’s what he needed to bring him back to what felt normal,” she said. Berryman developed a pattern of getting drunk at local bars, checking himself into the hospital and calling a cab in the morning when it was time to teach.
Berryman arrived at the University of Minnesota in 1955 after he was arrested and fired from the University of Iowa’s Writers’ Workshop for drunkenly defecating on his landlord’s front porch.
It was during his 17-year residence at Minnesota that he published most of his major works, 11 books of prose and poetry while he was alive, and four more were published posthumously. He wrote most of his best-known work, “77 Dream Songs,” while he was teaching at the University which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1965.
On the morning of Jan. 7, 1972, the poet John Berryman at age 57 committed suicide by jumping off the Washington Avenue Bridge between St. Paul and Minneapolis. It was the second time that week he had resolved to kill himself. On Jan. 5 he left a note for his wife, Kate - ''I am a nuisance'' - and went off to do the deed. But he came back and wrote a poem about the episode, beginning, ''I didn't. And I didn't,'' and ending, after a dismal account of his life and job, ''Kitticat, they can't fire me.”
In 2005 Berryman was honored at the McAlester Public Library during a ceremony naming McAlester as an Oklahoma Literary Landmark. A special Berryman exhibit is house at the library. In 2017 Pride in McAlester completed a mural dedicated to the McAlester-born poet. The mural can be found across from the McAlester Public Library on North 2nd Street and includes the Berryman poetry line, “We must travel in the direction of our fear.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.