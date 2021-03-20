In 1922, President Warren G. Harding appointed Alice Brown Davis as chief of the Seminole Nation. This made her the first woman chief of any tribe of Native Americans west of the Mississippi and possibly the only chief chosen by both her people and a United States President. Chieftain Davis’ granddaughter, the late Allece Locke Garrard, was a long-time McAlester resident and philanthropist.
Alice Brown Davis was born September 10, 1852, at the Cherokee mission town of Park Hill, into a family with a tradition of serving others. Her father, Dr. John F. Brown, emigrated from Scotland to the southeastern United States in the early 1800’s and became a government physician. He accompanied the Seminole tribe along the Trail of Tears in 1832. At the end of the journey, he married Lucy Greybeard, a Seminole woman of the Tiger clan. The Tiger clan had traditionally provided the leaders of the Seminole tribe, as the “Seminoles reposed great faith and power in a hereditary chieftain.” After the Seminoles settled in Oklahoma near Fort Gibson, Dr. Brown continued to serve them and the military and civilian population around the fort.
Alice’s older brothers continued the family tradition of service as tribal leaders. John F. Brown, who was about to become the most famous member of the family, was the oldest of eight children. He served as a lieutenant in the Confederate Indian forces during the Civil War, and accompanied Chief John Jumper to Washington, D.C., to assist in signing the Treaty of 1866 at the close of the war. He later succeeded Chief John Jumper as principal chief of the Seminole tribe, and served in that capacity for many years. Andrew Jackson Brown, the second son, served the Seminole Nation as tribal treasurer for many years as well.
Alice and her brothers received considerable education, which added to inherited talent, fitted them for leadership. As a child, she attended both Cherokee and Seminole mission schools, and studied Dickens and Shakespeare. She was also probably tutored to some extent by her father, a graduate of the University of Edinburgh, who was fluent in several languages. Upon completion of her education, she became a teacher, at Mekasukey Academy for Boys at Sasakwa, a Baptist mission school.
In 1874 Alice married George Rollins Davis, a white man, and together they began a joint career of service to the Seminole community. After living in the Cherokee Nation for about 10 years, they returned to the Seminole Nation to begin a trading post called Arbeka. They also established a ranch, the Bar X Bar. George served as a peace officer during this time, and spent most of his time tracking down whites who were illegally selling liquor to the Indians. Alice helped him in running the ranch, the trading post, and the post office at Arbeka. They also were responsible for disbursing the local Indians’ headright money and the Civil War pensions for veterans and widows.
During these years, the Davis’s had 11 children, 10 of whom survived to adulthood. When the youngest child was a toddler, George died. Alice, now in her late forties, assumed the duties of postmistress at Arbeka, and continued to run the trading post and ranch, which required considerable managerial skills.
Davis was 69 years old in 1922 when she was appointed chief of the Seminole Nation, by President Harding. The appointment of a woman raised some eyebrows among American Indians and whites. A Tulsa World editorial said, “The wise person who declaimed there is nothing new under the sun was only approximately wise. Mrs. Alice B. Davis has just proved that there is something new; she is the new chief of the Seminole tribe of Indians.” The editorial pointed out that the traditional business of an Indian chief had been to fight, “but the day of the chase and the war trail has passed.”
Davis was referred to as the first woman chief of an Indian tribe by a Muskogee reporter and a Daily Oklahoman reporter and in feature stories in many parts of the country. That was not quite correct. Davis’ daughter, Maude Jones, an Indian historian and writer, had found that Indian tribes in Virginia as far back as Pocahontas occasionally had female chiefs. But Davis was the first female chief since the Five Civilized Tribes were forced to move to Indian Territory. Within a year, the Kaw tribe had a female chief; much later, the Cherokees elected Wilma Mankiller as their chief.
Davis was appointed on the recommendation of Maj. Victor Locke Jr., then superintendent of the Five Civilized Tribes and from 1910-1917 Principal Chief of the Choctaw Nation, which segues nicely into the second part of this story.
Victor Locke’s brother, Benjamin Davis Locke, Choctaw soldier and writer was married to Alice Brown Davis’ daughter Eleanor and they were the parents of the late McAlester community patron and philanthropist Allece Locke Garrard.
Allece, both Choctaw and Seminole, graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1932 with a degree in drama. She taught in the Oklahoma City Public Schools until the outbreak of World War II, when she became director of the U.S. Army Hostess Service. During her tenure she established three service clubs, one each at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma, and Berlin and Munich, Germany.
Allece became affluent locally primarily through her marriage to Tom Garrard, nephew of wealthy energy magnate Jay G. Puterbaugh, who made Tom president of his McAlester Fuel Company. After Tom’s death in 1984, Allece engaged in many philanthropic endeavors and strongly supported the arts. Upon Allece’s death in 1999 she had amassed one of the largest collections of Seminole Nation history and materials in tribute and legacy to her grandmother, Chief Alice Brown Davis.
At Chief Davis’ inauguration she was presented a rather large bouquet of roses by another Oklahoma Alice — Alice Robertson who had also just been elected to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. House of Representatives only the 2nd woman in U.S. History in the halls of Congress.
Davis was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1930, and Davis Hall at the University of Oklahoma was named in her honor in 1951. She was selected for the American Indian Hall of Fame in 1961. A bronze bust of her by Willard Stone was unveiled in 1964 at the World’s Fair in New York.
And if these family and tribal linkages between the Davis’ and the Locke’s are not enough. At one time Choctaw Chief Victor Locke Jr. was married to Sudie McAlester, Chickasaw the daughter of J.J. McAlester. That story is a whole other column or two!
