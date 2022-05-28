As spring arrives and temperatures start to creep up it is time to make horn fly control decisions.
Especially, if you plan to utilize an insect growth regulator (IGR) products to suppress horn fly populations. IGR’s are commonly found in mineral supplements and are passed through the animal. The IGR products are present in the manure where horn flies lay their eggs, thus killing the immature stages of the fly.
When considering IGR supplements the cost can be fairly efficient if you are already feeding mineral supplements. Some supplements will only increase by a $1.00/head if you are only adding an IGR to your mineral.
However, if you are located in an area where anaplasmosis is a problem (Pittsburg County) then the supplement cost can go up substantially mainly due to the anaplaz medication that is included with the mineral.
Horn flies are a common fly associated with livestock. They are a small black fly and feed on cattle in an inverted position with their head facing down. Both male and female horn flies take blood from the host and feed 20 to 30 times a day. Horn flies continually stay on the animal and only leave the animal for short periods to lay eggs.
Typical feeding areas on cattle include the back, side, belly, and legs of cattle. Horn fly populations begin building up in the spring as early as April and last until the 1st killing frost.
Horn flies can have significant impacts on growing cattle. The main impact is the reduction in weight gain especially in weaning weights for spring born calves. Some studies have contributed a 1.5 lb of extra gain per week when horns flies are controlled.
Mineral supplements that have IGR’s are effective only when most of the cattle in the herd are consuming the required amount. Some other things to consider when applying IGR’s to control horn fly populations:
• Start before you have a horn fly problem
• Start feeding supplement’s with IGR’s within 15-20 days after the last hard freeze
• If large adult populations start to build up on cattle consider using additional control methods such as pour-ons, insecticide ear tags, or spraying the animals with an approved insecticide.
Remember, check with your local veterinarian when using medicated products that will be fed as they now fall under the Veterinarian Feed Directive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.