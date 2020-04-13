EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
I am Cindy Ledford and I am announcing that I am running for re-election as the Pittsburg County Court Clerk.
I was first elected as your Court Clerk in July of 2006 and it has been an honor and privilege serving you for the last 13 1⁄2 years. I have worked hard to build an office that is efficient and effective. I have moved the office forward with technology upgrades like an electronic jury management system, online credit card payments, digitalizing and archiving thousands of records and creating a social media presence for the office. I have also built an office of hard working, knowledgeable and efficient deputies who make customer service a priority.
I have a total of 24 years of experience in the Court Clerk’s office and I don’t feel like my job is done yet. I love my job and I love serving the people of Pittsburg County. I want to continue to find innovative ways to lead the office and keep it moving forward. The people of Pittsburg County deserve to have a dedicated, hard working and experienced Court Clerk working for them and I am that person.
I am a true public servant and I am very involved in our community. I go above and beyond what I was elected to do by serving the citizens of Pittsburg County in many ways. I currently serve as the President of the board of directors for Caring Hands Healthcare Clinic, secretary of the board of directors for PC-CARE Child Advocacy Center, executive board for Pittsburg County Local Service Coalition, member of the Pittsburg County Trauma Taskforce, member of the Substance Abuse Taskforce for Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and a member of the Child Abuse Prevention Taskforce .
I humbly ask for your support and your vote to re-elect me for another four years. We are living in uncertain and unprecedented times right now and it is really hard to get out and campaign and visit with all of you personally so I am asking you to please follow me on Facebook @Cindy Ledford for Court Clerk. I will be hosting Facebook live events where you will have the opportunity to ask questions. You can also contact me at electcindyledford@yahoo.com.
On June 30th please go to the polls and vote for PROVEN experience, PROVEN integrity and PROVEN leadership. Vote to re-elect me, Cindy Ledford as YOUR Court Clerk!
