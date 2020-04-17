Chris Moris announces bid for reelection as county sheriff

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
Sheriff Chris Morris is proud to announce that he is seeking a second term as your Sheriff. Since being elected to serve the citizens of Pittsburg County, I’ve worked hard to build a strong law enforcement foundation. It starts, as always, with listening to the needs of residents though out the county. People here work hard to provide for their families, and I will use every resource at my disposal to insure your property and personal belongings are kept safe. Citizens of our county have a finger on the pulse of our daily lives, and we will continue to build strong partnerships for reducing crime together.
After taking office in 2017, I learned really quick that to provide this county with the Law enforcement we promised, the budget was going to be a problem. So, I started looking for ways to generate money. One way we did this was by writing grants that would allow us to put more Deputies in the rural areas, also a grant that allowed us to pay Deputies overtime, so we could have more working during peak hours. Another way we generated money was getting our jail certified as a federal holding facility, this money helps with equipment and necessities. Also, the county budget does not support training or equipment for Deputies, so we started a Foundation that has raised over $200,000 to purchase safety equipment for Deputies, so they can perform their job more safely and efficiently.
Burglaries have gone down over the past three years, and arrest are up. Since taking office, we have had four homicides in the county and have made arrest on all. We started a cold case unit, inmate trash crew, narcotics/detective division, in fact nine drug dealers from Pittsburg County were sent to federal prison in 2019. Pittsburg county was the number two highest county in the State to do this. I have focused on drugs, thieves, school safety programs, safety programs for elderly, and also on providing this county with a proactive, aggressive Law Enforcement agency. We have built a great team with Undersheriff Frankie McClendon, Chief Loyd London and all our employees. I am a Proud supporter of your second amendment rights! Sheriff Chris Morris is More qualified, More experienced and has More of what it takes to continue to protect Pittsburg County, if you want more, on June 30, Re-elect Sheriff Chris Morris!
