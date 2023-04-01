Adrian O’Hanlon III

Springtime brings better weather to spend good times with friends and family.

This McAlester Living edition focuses on spring things and a story on beekeeping, so it seems right to highlight spring cocktails — and start with one featuring honey as an ingredient.

BEE’S KNEES

Ingredients

• 2 ounces of your favorite gin

• 3/4 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed

• 1/2 ounce honey syrup

Directions

• Add the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake until chilled.

• Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

• Use lemon twist for garnish.

COSMOPOLITAN

Ingredients

• 2 ounces vodka

• 1/2 ounce triple sec (can substitute Grand Marnier or Cointreau)

• 3/4 ounce cranberry juice

• 1/4 ounce fresh lime juice

Directions

• Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime juice.

• Shake until chilled.

• Strain into a martini glass.

• Garnish with orange peel or twist.

BLUEBERRY LEMON THYME SMASH PUNCH

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries (put aside more for topping)

• 1-2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves (save a sprig for serving)

• juice from 2 lemons

• 1/2 cup blueberry jam

• 6 ounces bourbon

• 4 ounces elderflower liquor

• 3-4 cans sparkling water (topping)

Lemon sugar (optional)

• zest of 1 lemon

• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

• 1 teaspoon chopped thyme leaves

Directions

• Muddle blueberries, thyme, and lemon juice in a pitcher.

• Add jam, bourbon, and elderflower liquor. Stir to combine. Chill until ready to serve.

• To make the lemon sugar. Combine the lemon zest, sugar, and thyme on a shallow plate. Rim your glasses in sugar, then fill with ice.

• Strain into your prepared glasses. Top off with sparkling water, then gently stir to combine.

Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com or on twitter at @aohanlon3.

