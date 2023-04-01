Springtime brings better weather to spend good times with friends and family.
This McAlester Living edition focuses on spring things and a story on beekeeping, so it seems right to highlight spring cocktails — and start with one featuring honey as an ingredient.
BEE’S KNEES
Ingredients
• 2 ounces of your favorite gin
• 3/4 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed
• 1/2 ounce honey syrup
Directions
• Add the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake until chilled.
• Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
• Use lemon twist for garnish.
COSMOPOLITAN
Ingredients
• 2 ounces vodka
• 1/2 ounce triple sec (can substitute Grand Marnier or Cointreau)
• 3/4 ounce cranberry juice
• 1/4 ounce fresh lime juice
Directions
• Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime juice.
• Shake until chilled.
• Strain into a martini glass.
• Garnish with orange peel or twist.
BLUEBERRY LEMON THYME SMASH PUNCH
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries (put aside more for topping)
• 1-2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves (save a sprig for serving)
• juice from 2 lemons
• 1/2 cup blueberry jam
• 6 ounces bourbon
• 4 ounces elderflower liquor
• 3-4 cans sparkling water (topping)
Lemon sugar (optional)
• zest of 1 lemon
• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
• 1 teaspoon chopped thyme leaves
Directions
• Muddle blueberries, thyme, and lemon juice in a pitcher.
• Add jam, bourbon, and elderflower liquor. Stir to combine. Chill until ready to serve.
• To make the lemon sugar. Combine the lemon zest, sugar, and thyme on a shallow plate. Rim your glasses in sugar, then fill with ice.
• Strain into your prepared glasses. Top off with sparkling water, then gently stir to combine.
