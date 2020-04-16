Cathy Thornton announces bid for State Senate District 7 seat

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
To the voters of Oklahoma State Senate District 7, my name is Cathy Zukosky Thornton. I am 66 years old. I announcing my candidacy, as a Democrat, to be your representative in the Senate for State District 7.
I am a conservative with strong Christian beliefs and values. As a lifelong resident of Pittsburg County, I know the people of Southeast Oklahoma and their concerns for their family's and community's weel-being. The important issues of the people will be my first priority, as your State Senator. Many problems have existed for a long time in our part of the state, without being resolved. We need representatives that work for the people they are representing, not for their own self interest. I will be the "people's" representative.
My background in the election process is very extensive. I served as Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary from 1982-2006, and then as Election Board Secretary from 2006-2019. I believe in a government of "We the People." Voter registration is a very important right for legal residents of our country. Every legal citizen has a right to say how they want to be governed. That is why, every vote is important, and makes a difference.
As I have states, I am a conservative Christian, a follower of our Lord Jesus Christ. God's word, the Bible, is where we should seek instruction as to how to live our lives. I am a firm believer in His leadership in my life, and always go to Him for direction. As your State Senator. I will always seek his guidance, through prayer, before making a decision that will affect the citizens I represent.
I am enthusiastic and excited to have this opportunity "to do my part" in representing the people and home that I love. I am a mother and grandmother who wants my children and grandchildren to stay, live and become productive citizens in our area. I am sure all of want the same for your families.
Politicians always make promises. My promise is to represent the people of District 7 to the very best of my ability. This is my home, too.
Please consider casting your important vote for me during the June 30, 2020 Oklahoma Democratic Primary Election. Thank you.
