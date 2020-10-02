On June 15, 1864, Confederate troops led by Col. Stand Watie (later promoted to Brigadier General) attacked a Union supply steamboat the J.R. Williams just as it rounded a bend of the Arkansas River near Pleasant (or Pheasant) Bluff, now known as Tamaha, about five miles below the juncture with the Canadian River in what is now Haskell County east of Stigler.
After the war the U. S. Congress authorized the publication of the official war records of both armies in the "War of the Rebellion." Official dispatches from Col. Watie and his commanding officer regarding the Battle of the J. R. Williams were published in 1891. After one of Watie's lieutenants arrived with news, Gen. D. H. Cooper sent the following dispatch to Fort Towson. “CAPTAIN: I have the pleasure to announce the capture of a steam-boat, loaded with commissary stores principally, at Pheasant Bluff, on the 15th instant, by Col. Stand Watie.
A few prisoners were taken, others escaping to the north side of the river. All transportation, except a bare sufficiency to move the troops, having been sent back to Boggy Depot for supplies, the creeks being up and the roads almost impassable, I am unable at present to send a train to the boat, but have sent the Chickasaw regiment, under Lieutenant-Colonel Reynolds, to re-enforce Colonel Watie. Have also ordered McCurtain to send a heavy scout toward Fort Smith to attract notice, and shall send Colonel Walker forward toward Scullyville to intercept any cavalry who may attempt to go up to the bluff by the south side of the river.
I have also sent Captain Desmukes and John Melvin, both experienced Arkansas River steam-boat men, to run the boat up Canadian as far as the water will allow. It will be destroyed only upon urgent necessity arising. Respectfully, D. H. COOPER, Brigadier-General.”
In June of 1864, the USA Quartermaster Capt. Greene Durbin sent a steam ferry boat with supplies to Fort Gibson; Messrs. McDonald and Fuller, contractors of the Cherokee Nation included Indian goods to be distributed amongst those Indians there. They furnished it with military protection of one sergeant and twenty-four privates under the command of Second Lieut. Horace A. B. Cook, Comp. K, Twelfth Kansas Vol. Infantry.
They had gone seventy miles upriver, when they were fired upon by Capt. G. W. Grayson of the Creek Mounted Rifles and Col. Stand Watie, of the First Indian Brigade. 300 Confederates camped on the south bank of the Arkansas, known as Pleasant Bluffs. Grayson ordered a harmless shot to be fired across the J. R. Williams' bow, a rule of war, but nothing was forthcoming; Grayson and Watie commenced firing leading to the boat running aground on the north side. The twenty-five-man escort sent one volley across, but with no effect; Lt. Cook decided they should leave the boat. Grayson and Watie watched Cook flee from the boat, into the brush on the far side of the river.
They wanted to venture back under cover of darkness, but the Captain of the boat and Lt. Huston, who had been hiding in the hull, came out and went over to the enemy." Brig. Gen. John M. Thayer reported that they were not heard of again. Watie's men captured the boat, along with 150 barrels of flour, 16,000 pounds of bacon, and many other store goods. This made the Indians quite happy, as there was not much food in the Confederate Indian camps, but it cost Watie his next battle, because many of the Creeks and Seminoles immediately broke off to carry their booty home, leaving Watie with only a few men.
Cook decided that since the rebels had the boat, there was nothing more to do, so he, and his men, left for Fort Smith. Pvt. Henry A. Strong, Comp. K, wrote that on the journey no man spoke above a whisper the whole night, as they were worried about Confederate spies. He reports that some men were sent to find the rebels, but did not believe much could be done, with the rivers swollen from rain; and barrels of flour etc. floating along the river.
Watie was happy for Cook to disappear because with only a handful of men he was unable to hold onto the "booty", with barrels washing away with the rain. Brig. Gen. Thayer was not so pleased, not at all. When Cook arrived at Fort Smith and gave an unsatisfactory report; Thayer believed that the escort were fully able to have prevented the enemy from reaching the boat. After removing the boat of its goods, Watie "scuttled the ship by setting it ablaze."
The capture of J. R. William was a loss of $120,000 (valued today at approximately $4.2 million), and was one of the more interesting raids on the Federal supply lines. It was the only reported incarceration of a steamship while underway by a land force during the war in Indian Territory, and is possibly the only one on report for the whole war. There are many disagreements on the number of artillery pieces involved, maybe leading to disputes on what could have been done differently; but the escort didn't have any artillery to reply with, giving Watie an unfair advantage.
In the late 1990’s early 2000’s efforts were undertaken at the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir to search for the wreck of the J.R. Williams. During the dive, the team found numerous remains of a Civil War-era vessel, but there is nothing to signify that these remains are from the J.R. Williams. Among those items brought to the surface was what could be a portion of the steamboat's stern wheel. The wheel is strikingly similar to other steamboats used during this time frame.
In 1862, the Union Navy confiscated the J.R. Williams under the premise that the steamboat was being used to carry military contraband into the Confederate ports. After the Union Navy took possession of the J. R. Williams, the steam-wheeler was sent to Cairo, Illinois for outfitting as a supply boat for the Unions Anaconda operation. The J.R. Williams was used to resupply gunboats during the fierce battles along the Mississippi, including the siege of Vicksburg. While the battles were intense, the steamboat emerged unscathed. After the fall of Vicksburg, she was sent to Little Rock to shuttle Union troops and supplies up and down the Arkansas River. (Research continues on the origin of the steamboat’s namesake J.R. Williams.)
Throughout the war, the small steamboat landing at Pleasant Bluff (Tamaha) remained a vital point during the war in Indian Territory. The landing is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
