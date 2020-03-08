EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first of a four-part series on the 90th anniversary of Camp Tom Hale and the Hale Scout Reservation.
A January 1931 Daily Oklahoman article entitled, “Kingdom for Boys” shared, “Robbers Cave, where bandits once hid between raids upon pioneers’ settlements, ranches, homes, farms and town communities, is now a mecca for a new clan. It is a modern boy’s camp and is located in the center of the territory served by the Choctaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.”
Scouts and their leaders began camping along the banks of the Fourche Maline Creek some five miles north of Wilburton as early as 1924 but it is in 1929 that Carlton Weaver, a Wilburton newspaper publisher, state representative and vice-president of the Choctaw Area Council provided use of 120 acres surrounding the Robbers Cave to the Scouts for use as a camp. During the early stages of its development, the camp was in a complete wilderness with little known by the public about the Cave. There were no roads leading to the camp. Campers in those early years hiked ten miles over rough logging trails in order to get to the present camp.
Soon, a new road, State Highway 43, was built from Wilburton, winding north through the mountains, close to the historic cave. With the road making the site easily accessible, the Council was able to begin the development of the property. Many meetings were held on the site and great were the plans. But times were hard and the necessary finances were not readily forthcoming. First cash came from Tom Hale, McAlester, president of the Council, who contributed $1,000 for the development.
At the beginning of 1930 a stroke of good fortune occurred that made it possible for what was then called, “Robbers Roost” to become one of the nation’s finest boys’ camps. Dr. John Q. Newell, warden of Oklahoma State Penitentiary at the time, became interested in Scouting because of its focus on good citizenship among youth, and saw an opportunity to aid in the movement. After a conference with Tom Hale and Oklahoma Governor W. J. Holloway, the warden offered the Council services of 15 inmates at the state penitentiary, including stonemasons, carpenters, and laborers to build the camp.
Soon material for construction was on-hand and the trustees housed in tents at the camp site were ready to go to work in the summer of 1930. The inmates remained at Robbers Cave for nearly three months, building the stone camp houses, kitchens, water lines and accessory buildings. Four white men and 11 black men made up the construction gang. They had their own tent camp with a fireplace of their own making. They did their own cooking, washing and maintained themselves as a separate construction company. Records show that they were not under supervision of guards from the penitentiary. “They do not need a guard to keep them from running away,” Dr. Newell said. “They are on their honor. They appreciate the trust placed in them; they’re enjoying the work and the camping out and they have expressed satisfaction that the work they are doing is for the boys and will last for years to come.” By 1931 Robber’s Cave Scout Camp was attracting Scouts from all over Oklahoma.
A May 1932 McAlester News Capital edition revealed yet another change for Robber’s Cave Scout Camp, “There could be no more appropriate name for the Boy Scout Camp at Robber’s Cave than Camp Tom Hale. While many men made the camp, possible there is no single person who did as much toward its promotion and building than Tom Hale of McAlester. He not only contributed heaviest of his cash in building the camp, but he has done more for Scouting in the Choctaw area than any other man.” Tom Hale was a McAlester civic and business leader, an original founder of The Hale-Hasell Company and later The National Bank of McAlester (now The Bank N.A. of Oklahoma). Tom Hale also served as the president of the Choctaw Area Council in excess of 12 years.
In 1935 all of the land surrounding Camp Tom Hale and the Robbers Cave became Robbers Cave State Park. The Scout Camp and the State Park operated parallel until the late 1950s when it was decided that due to the increasing popularity of the State Park and the Scouts' desire for a more secluded and rustic setting for Scouting adventures, a new site would be considered. The state of Oklahoma conveniently already owned approximately 420 acres surrounded by the Quachita National Forest eight miles east of Talihina in the Winding Stair Mountains including the 20-acre Lake Bohannon. The agreement was made to swap the property at Robbers Cave for the Winding Stair property and 1960 was the last Scout camping season at Robbers Cave.
Now 60 years later, Hale Scout Reservation will complete 90 years of service during the summer of 2020. On March 27-28, 2020, at both the Robbers Cave site near Wilburton and the Winding Stair Mountains site at Hale Scout Reservation near Talihina, a 90 Year Anniversary Celebration will occur. For details or more information follow the Facebook page: Camp Tom Hale BSA Alumni or call 773-844-1804.
The January 1931 Daily Oklahoman article went on to share,” … And over it all looks down the great sandstone rocks of Robbers Cave: a former rendezvous of robbers and thieves becomes a place where boys learn the good things of life through their camping experiences under the leadership of the Scout Movement. And not only are the boys of today benefited but the boys of other generations for this camp, Robbers Cave Scout Camp, is built in permanent fashion: a memorial to the men of today for the boys of tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.