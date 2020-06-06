With this week’s 99th Anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre of Black Wall Street, an event which remains one of the worst and least-known incidents of racial violence in U.S. history, and with the “Black Lives Matter,” and “I Can’t Breathe” protests currently underway throughout America in support of racial equality, I was reminded of a simple statement and shocking omission from my Oklahoma History and American History classes that jumped out at me from an exhibit panel when I visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture at its 2017 opening:
“In 1890 the Oklahoma Immigration Association began to send agents throughout the South recruiting African Americans to relocate to the territory. The agents highlighted the opportunities in Oklahoma, and their efforts helped to create many all-black towns, such as Guthrie and Langston, as well as bustling African-American communities in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Muskogee. The group even launched an unsuccessful effort to make Oklahoma an all-black state.”
In the late 1800s, what was to become Oklahoma was the land of exile and hope. American Indians, removed from their lands in the southeastern United States, had taken up residence, establishing towns and societies in the eastern part of what was then Indian Territory. While black people, some held as slaves, accompanied members of the Five Civilized Tribes in their migration to Oklahoma, the largest black influx to Oklahoma didn’t happen until after the Civil War.
Oklahoma, with its wide-open spaces, didn’t have the racial-bias trappings of the old South, and black freedmen were able to own land and carve out a living in the unsettled parts of Oklahoma. “It was seen as an economic opportunity to acquire land, and it was seen as a way to get away from the kind of legislation that was being passed in the Deep South,” said Hannibal Johnson, a Tulsa attorney who has written several books about Oklahoma’s black history.
Federal legislation pushed by the former state auditor of Kansas, E.P. McCabe, asked Congress to designate Oklahoma as a black state. McCabe’s push for what was then called “Negro Colonization,” got as far as a congressional committee. McCabe, widely considered the father of America’s all-black town movement, even traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with President Benjamin Harrison to lobby for Oklahoma to be admitted as a black state. In addition, those ambitious African-Americans calling for a black state even inspired New Hampshire Senator Henry W. Blair to introduce a bill favoring Oklahoma’s admission to the Union as such
About the same time, Oklahoma societies and land clubs were being formed in places such as St. Louis and parts of Kansas. Promise of all-black towns in Oklahoma brought in people from southern states, in some cases causing labor shortage in states such as South Carolina and Georgia. According to one newspaper account, black men who were members of the Freedmen’s Oklahoma Association were promised 160 acres at no charge. In a New York Times article from 1890, Oklahoma was called the “New Mecca,” and the next “Beulah Land.”
By the fall of 1889, an immigration society was established in Topeka with agents throughout the South, to “provide for an exodus of negroes to Oklahoma.” A Topeka new article of the time shared,” While not generally known, and certainly never advertised in the press, there is a secret political society in existence, membership in which can be obtained only by those of Negro blood. Last year there was organized by a little band of Negroes in Graham County the first Grand Independent Brotherhood, which is based upon the principles of Negro advancement, mentally and morally, and the future control of Oklahoma whenever it shall become a state.... An auxiliary society, called an “immigration society,” was formed, which undertook the work of reaching the Negroes of the south to hasten their movement to the promise land.”
They proposed to found a Negro state in which the white man will be tolerated, but to whom no political honors will be given. The brotherhood proposed to fill all state, county, and municipal offices and would have only Negro teachers in their schools, which will be mixed if the white’s desire advantages for their children. As one of the brotherhood officers said: “You must demand and see that your demands are enforced, full social equality; you must compel the white man to accept you at his table in his home and in his bed....” They will not ... “permit a white man to be elected to any office whatever. We will rule.”
The all-black towns of Oklahoma represent a unique chapter in American history. Nowhere else, neither in the Deep South nor in the Far West, did so many African- American men and women come together to create, occupy, and govern their own communities. From 1865 to 1920, African-Americans created more than 50 identifiable towns and settlements, some of short duration and some still existing at the beginning of the twenty-first century.
In those towns African-Americans lived free from the prejudices and brutality found in other racially-mixed communities of the Midwest and the South. African-Americans in Oklahoma and Indian Territories would create their own communities for many reasons. Escape from discrimination and abuse would be a driving factor. All-black settlements offered the advantage of being able to depend on neighbors for financial assistance and of having open markets for crops.
Marshalltown, North Fork Colored, Canadian Colored, and Arkansas Colored existed as early as the 1860s in Indian Territory. Other Indian Territory towns that no longer exist include Sanders, Mabelle, Wiley, Homer, Huttonville, Lee, and Rentie. Among the Oklahoma Territory towns no longer in existence are Lincoln, Cimarron City, Bailey, Zion, Emanuel, Udora, and Douglas. Today, only 13 historical all-black towns still survive: Boley, Brooksville, Clearview, Grayson, Langston, Lima, Red Bird, Rentiesville, Summit, Taft, Tatums, Tullahassee, and Vernon. A fourteenth town, IXL, is new, incorporated in 2001.
Obviously, Oklahoma did not become a black state, but Oklahoma did become and still is home to the greatest number all-black towns in this nation’s history. This comes as no surprise when one examines the thinking of the African-Americans who came to Oklahoma like William H. Twine, writing in 1905:
“Some of us have made our last move and we propose to stand our ground where we have our homes and our investments until hell freezes over and then fight the devils on ice… the Indian Territory is the last stand the Negro of America can make as pioneer and we propose to let it go down that the stand was made here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.