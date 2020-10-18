McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.