Brenda Angel announces bid for House District 18

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
I am Brenda Angel from McAlester. I am a Christian, paralegal, teacher, sculptor, wife, mother, grandmother, and Sunday school teacher. I believe the tenets we need to govern ourselves are found in the Bible, the U.S. Constitution, and our Declaration of Independence. I am resolved to boldly defend your rights and fight for your concerns at the State Capital. With my extensive experience as a paralegal researcher, I will be able to write good policy proposals and analyze bills, rightly dividing truth from nonsense.
One life lost is too many, and the people of Oklahoma are our most valuable asset. That is why my platform is all about fighting to defend the lives, liberty, and happiness of Oklahomans.
I will vote to establish equal protection for the precious preborn and make adoption affordable. Since suicide is a leading cause of death among our young and Veterans, I will also seek to expand suicide prevention.
When it comes to medicine, I support the Oklahoma Republican Party Platform that calls for medical transparency and parental rights. Patients must be informed about alternative solutions, natural treatments, and they must be informed of known risks.
I will fight to protect freedom of speech. I will vote against tax increases. I will defend your God-given right to bear arms.
As a private teacher for twenty-five years, I understand how education could excel under the right reforms. Parents and schools must have the freedom to work together, fine-tuning each student’s education. Therefore, I support school choice, vouchers, and giving homeschool students access to extracurricular activities.
Vote Angel to Raise the Standard of Life and Liberty. To learn more and help our campaign, visit VoteAngel2020.com.
