Brecken Wagner announces bid for District 18 House seat

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is not an endorsement of a candidate. Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. The announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays. Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the newsroom by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
After discussing this at length with my family, friends, and work colleagues, I have decided to seek the Republican nomination for Oklahoma House of Representatives, District 18. I have decided to run because I see my community without a strong voice in Oklahoma City. The people of this district, the people of southeastern Oklahoma are being left behind. As our state grows, we continue to shrink in population and economic success I want to make sure that as Oklahoma grows, so do the communities that make up District 18.
As the father of a child with disabilities I want to see our schools get the funding they need for all children, especially those most in need of services. Insurance companies should be required to cover all surgeries, therapies, and medication costs for children if it can be determined that at least two medical specialists agree on the course of treatment.
We have brilliant doctors and health professionals in Oklahoma, and we can become an example to the rest of the country by protecting the most vulnerable. Early intervention has proven to be the greatest asset in virtually all fights against childhood disease and disabling conditions and insurance companies should never be an impediment.
I believe strongly in criminal justice reform. Oklahoma is taking some great steps toward a future where we are not leading the world in incarceration, but more can be done. We can keep the promise of SQ781 and break ground on facilities to heal those plagued by addiction. We can also review how bonds are set and work toward a system that doesn't vary from judge to judge so dramatically. I believe that with my background I can bring a voice of knowledge and experience that is lacking with our current representation.
I am pro-life. I believe strongly in protecting all of our Constitutional Rights. I am a critical thinker and an independent one. I want to go to Oklahoma City for the people of District 18.
I launched my campaign via social media, and ask all of you to like and follow my page at "Wagner for OK House." on Facebook. For more information, also go to my website: www.wagnerforhouse.com.
